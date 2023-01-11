Streaming issues? Report here
Are coastal schools ready for 18 Jan?
'Grave mistake' to move Eskom to energy department: DA
Death threats on business leaders
7 Million Dropped Calls at 10111
Bouncer died in Cape Town
Eskom to fall under the Department of Energy. Smart or careless move?

11 January 2023 9:04 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Chris Yelland
John Maytham
#EskomLoadShedding
Department of Energy and Mineral Resources

Energy Analyst, Chris Yelland states that whether Eskom moves or not, the problems will remain.

John Maytham interviews Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Eskom will be moving from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Minerals and Energy.

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Energy mafia" must be driven out if Eskom succeeds after De Ruyter – UP Prof

This change will be in line with resolution adopted by the ANC, which states that specified state companies should be overseen by the relevant government departments.

Whether this change will be beneficial or not, Yelland shares that it doesn't solve the root of the problems that Eskom faces.

This is not going to solve the immediate problem in any shape or form. It's like shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

Moving Eskom will have the opposite effect and cause disruptions, says Yelland.

He explains that on the one hand, many believe that this will simplify the governance process and this transition will be a step towards simplification.

Others, including Yelland, believe that this will complicate matters and would be a conflict of interest in the governance structure.

The bottom line is, as a principle, I don't think it solves any of the underlying issues that Eskom is facing right now.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

With regard to who will replace De Ruyter as Eskom's CEO, Yelland states that it will be no easy task, especially following the poisoning of the outgoing CEO.

Yelland states that as a result of the attempted murder, qualified, experienced individuals are going to focus on the risks involved in filling the position and will ultimately assess if the risks are worth it.

It is going to be much harder now to find somebody and it really paves the way for the wrong kind of person to take the job.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

He is concerned that this will become a politicised appointment that is aligned with the ANCs policies and agenda and will no longer have a business approach to electricity.

Government tells us what to do and we'll do it. The trouble is the government doesn't know anything about electricity.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

He anticipates that by the end of March, there will an acting CEO and it will be a political appointment.

There is little or no serious decision-making being made about the very serious, hard choices that have to be made.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

Additional points raised by Yelland:

  • Stage 7 and 8 load shedding is in our near future – Eskom has announced the minimised use of diesel open cycle gas turbines to meet demands
  • The turbines will not be used during the day as it's too expensive and there are insufficient funds
  • This means that the turbines will now be used the way that it's been intended to – at night
  • As a result, more megawatts will be lost which means higher levels of load shedding
  • This is further exhilarated by the closure of power units
  • There is no quick fix to the problem

It is not a good situation.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

We can expect that situation [load shedding] is going to be really bad.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




