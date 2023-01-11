Streaming issues? Report here
Most rare succulent plants stolen from SA are sold overseas - researcher

11 January 2023 9:48 AM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
John Maytham
succulent poaching
Succulent Karoo
Dr Carina Bruwer

John Maytham speaks to Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Researcher of ISS about the concerning theft of succulent plants.
succulent-plants-2408910-960-720jpg
succulent-plants-2408910-960-720jpg

Dr Carina Bruwer says that the theft of succulent plants has worsened.

Some of the succulents are in secluded locations that are not secured and that makes it easier for people to steal them in large quantities without being seen, Dr Bruwer adds.

I think that is the worrying chain that we see because we do have incidents where people are taking only a few specimens.

Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Transnational Organised Crime Researcher - Institute for Security Studies

She says there are cases where people want the specimens for their own personal collection and travel to South Africa to find the species.

But the problem that we have now is we have people removing - illegally harvesting masses of plants - in one go and then exporting them.

Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Transnational Organised Crime Researcher - Institute for Security Studies

Dr Bruwer says the scale of the numbers of species stolen differs, but particularly serious are those that are scarce.

Even if you remove a small amount from some of these species you can really have a massive impact on the wild population because they are so rare and the populations are small.

Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Transnational Organised Crime Researcher - Institute for Security Studies

There are specific marketplaces where the plants are being legally sold, she emphasises, and most are overseas.

I think it is important that people understand that almost the entire market of at least all the species that are being harvested from the wild is based abroad. So I think it is quite sad actually that the majority of South Africans outside of the succulent Karoo aren't necessarily even aware that these species exist.

Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Transnational Organized Crime Researcher - Institute for Security Studies

Scroll up to the audio to listen to the full interview.




