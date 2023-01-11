Paraglider hospitalised following crash on Lion's Head





Emergency personnel conducting a rescue of a paraglider who was injured in an accident on Lion's Head on 10 January 2023. Picture: ER24

A man has been hospitalised after sustaining severe head injuries in a paragliding accident on Lion’s Head.

ER24 medics were called to the scene shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, where they found the man wedged between two large rocks, being tended to by bystanders.

The injured paraglider was in critical condition when medics arrive on the scene.

The man, believed to be in his 40s was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before being airlifted to Groote Schuur Hospital for urgent care.

The exact details surrounding the incident are unknown.