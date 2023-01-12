16 Mile Beach: SA's longest beach has receeded 52 metres between 1937 and today
John Maytham interviews Jennifer Murray, Wits student who did the study as part of her MSc thesis for the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies.
16 Mile Beach, which is South Africa's longest stretch of beach is eroding at an accelerating pace.
16 Mile beach which is part of the West Coast National Park has seen many changes.
A catalyst to the changes and the reason for conducting the study was after a storm surge that hit the Western Cape, including 16 Mile beach in 2017.
Murray and team then set out to understand how much the beach has changed over the years and to understand the long-term effects of these changes.
The team had to question how they could make use of archives and modern technology to determine the changes, taking into consideration tides and weather conditions.
Their studies showed that over the past 80-something years, there's been a pattern of a slow shift with the area eroding, creating and eroding further.
As a result of this pattern, between 38 and 50 subsections moved inwards almost 100 metres.
Murray states that it's difficult to understand the extent of which the erosion has been impacted by human activity and involvement as well as if we have the correct approach in attempting to find solutions for this problem.
The verdict is still out on that, of how much do we intervene and how much do we just let nature take its course.Jennifer Murray, Wits student who did the study as part of her MSc thesis for the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies
