School uniforms: 'No reason why white shirts or grey pants should be branded'
The 2023 academic year begins this week in parts of the country.
The high cost of school uniforms has always been a contentious issue.
The Competition Commission has set out guidelines to ensure the price of school uniform items is not inflated.
The 2023 academic year has officially begun, with schools opening in inland provinces this week.
Every year, the issue of school uniform costs is a hot topic of discussion, particularly about the exclusive deals which some schools set up with specific suppliers.
In many instances, this results in the inflation of prices, meaning families end up having to pay more for uniform items.
The Competition Commission has been doing what it can to facilitate greater competition so that parents have some choice when it comes to saving a few rands.
Working in conjunction with the Department of Basic Education, the commission has issued a set of guidelines to schools around school uniform pricing.
While these guidelines may not be law, school governing bodies have been urged to comply with those guidelines.
One of the recommendations is to not have uniform items like shirts branded with the school badge or other specific insignia.
Spokesperson for the Competition Commission, Siyabulela Makunga says such items will only be available at specific suppliers, and will likely cost more.
The guidelines seek to ensure that the school uniform is accessible, it's affordable, but that it's inclusive.Siyabulela Makunga, Competition Commission spokesperson.
We see no reasons why white shirts should be branded. We see no reasons why there should be a specific supplier for grey pants.Siyabulela Makunga, Competition Commission spokesperson.
So if the decision to have all school uniforms branded, that is quite unfortunate because we issue these guidelines having received complaints from parents to say the issue of exclusive uniforms where you buy everything branded from one supplier, has had an effect on the pricing of school uniforms.Siyabulela Makunga, Competition Commission spokesperson.
