New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly

Today at 15:50
Are coastal schools ready for 18 Jan?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
'Grave mistake' to move Eskom to energy department: DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ghaleb Cachalia DA MP
Today at 16:20
Death threats on business leaders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 17:05
7 Million Dropped Calls at 10111
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute Of Security Studies
Today at 17:20
Bouncer died in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDEOS] Pippa Hudson's 'extraordinary' Antarctica adventure The CapeTalk presenter visited the 'white continent' as part of explorer Riaan Manser's 'Matrics in Antarctica' expedition in Dece... 11 January 2023 1:29 PM
JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has banned Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any listed company for the next two decades... 11 January 2023 12:28 PM
School uniforms and stationery should not be this expensive – FEDSAS With a 7% inflation, school uniform and supply costs have spiked, but parents need the freedom to buy from their chosen supplier. 11 January 2023 12:09 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with EWN's Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 in Luthuli House. 10 January 2023 11:15 AM
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of... 10 January 2023 8:22 PM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom A woman's kindness saves a missing and sickly dog and unexpectedly reunites the furry wanderlust seeker, ‘Missy’ with her owner. 11 January 2023 12:55 PM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'We are going to have a bumper season' as international tourists flock to CT While many people living in Cape Town might eventually get used to its’ magic, for international tourists it is a travel hotspot. 11 January 2023 11:14 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced. 11 January 2023 8:48 AM
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America. 11 January 2023 7:29 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
How to improve your credit score and why it's important Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental ap... 10 January 2023 4:22 PM
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
Health & Fitness

New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly

11 January 2023 9:53 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Weight loss
New Year resolutions
Diet
Health and fitness
Weight loss maintaining

A registered dietician shares some advice on creating positive sustainable change and improving your diet for the new year.

Africa Melane speaks to registered dietician Cally Frost to find out the best way to lose weight sustainable and successfully.

The advent of the New Year often serves as a reminder to change or improve our lives. With diet improvements and weight loss being a popular resolution, registered dietician Cally Frost shares some advice on how to improve your diet and create sustainable improvement.

© alexraths/123rf.com
© alexraths/123rf.com

The trap that we naturally fall into is the need for sudden or easy change, leading to people undertaking fad diets or even crash dieting.

Make small changes

Frost advises against major diet changes and extreme change. Instead, she suggests that positive change comes from making improvements in small and sustainable ways.

What’s very important to remember is that health is not about depravation or compromise, and you really should be focusing on implementing small sustainable changes.

Cally Frost, Registered Dietician

She explains that following a very strict or rigid diet will most likely result in regaining the weight soon after and does not create long term weight loss.

The chances of regaining all that weight (instead of) long term weight loss, it’s very difficult to achieve that by following something that is so strict or rigid.

Cally Frost, Registered Dietician

She states that it should be focused on lifestyle improvement instead of sudden change.

She suggests that people should ‘streamline’ their choices, focusing on smaller ways to improve daily life. Creating smaller improvements is easier to implement and sustain, eventually culminating in a much healthier lifestyle overall.

Avoid fad diets

Frost also warns against the popular diets that are advertised or shared on social media. She explains that these diets are often unhealthy and don’t represent a well-rounded eating plan.

I think its so important to be aware of what’s actually being advertised out there, especially now this time of the year, to be very aware of social media and the diets that are being marketed because most of the time quite a lot of them are fad diets and the long term sustainability of it is no really valid.

Cally Frost, Registered Dietician

She explains that people should be aware of where diets originate and should question the validity of information that does not come from people who are accredited to give nutrition advice.

Many will be setting goals and resolutions at this time of year, hoping to lose weight and improve our diets. Fad diets and rapid weight loss will only lead to volatile change or have negative health impacts, focus on the minor improvements for sustainable weight loss and a healthier lifestyle.

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on 702 : New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Jacob Zuma failed to file an application to appeal medical parole decision

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

Politics Africa

Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Stage 6 load shedding confirmed 'until further notice'

11 January 2023 3:12 PM

Buffalo City municipality issues heatwave warning

11 January 2023 2:52 PM

Gauteng Premier unveil a new school to mark the start of the 2023 academic year

11 January 2023 2:37 PM

