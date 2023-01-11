New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly





Africa Melane speaks to registered dietician Cally Frost to find out the best way to lose weight sustainable and successfully.

The advent of the New Year often serves as a reminder to change or improve our lives. With diet improvements and weight loss being a popular resolution, registered dietician Cally Frost shares some advice on how to improve your diet and create sustainable improvement.

© alexraths/123rf.com

The trap that we naturally fall into is the need for sudden or easy change, leading to people undertaking fad diets or even crash dieting.

Make small changes

Frost advises against major diet changes and extreme change. Instead, she suggests that positive change comes from making improvements in small and sustainable ways.

What’s very important to remember is that health is not about depravation or compromise, and you really should be focusing on implementing small sustainable changes. Cally Frost, Registered Dietician

She explains that following a very strict or rigid diet will most likely result in regaining the weight soon after and does not create long term weight loss.

The chances of regaining all that weight (instead of) long term weight loss, it’s very difficult to achieve that by following something that is so strict or rigid. Cally Frost, Registered Dietician

She states that it should be focused on lifestyle improvement instead of sudden change.

She suggests that people should ‘streamline’ their choices, focusing on smaller ways to improve daily life. Creating smaller improvements is easier to implement and sustain, eventually culminating in a much healthier lifestyle overall.

Avoid fad diets

Frost also warns against the popular diets that are advertised or shared on social media. She explains that these diets are often unhealthy and don’t represent a well-rounded eating plan.

I think its so important to be aware of what’s actually being advertised out there, especially now this time of the year, to be very aware of social media and the diets that are being marketed because most of the time quite a lot of them are fad diets and the long term sustainability of it is no really valid. Cally Frost, Registered Dietician

She explains that people should be aware of where diets originate and should question the validity of information that does not come from people who are accredited to give nutrition advice.

Many will be setting goals and resolutions at this time of year, hoping to lose weight and improve our diets. Fad diets and rapid weight loss will only lead to volatile change or have negative health impacts, focus on the minor improvements for sustainable weight loss and a healthier lifestyle.

Scroll up to listen to the interview

This article first appeared on 702 : New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly