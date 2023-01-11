



Yip!

It's going to be a scorcher!

Warmer, less-windy days with temperatures of about 40°C are fast-approaching.

Keep yourself and pets safe because heatwaves can also equal heatstrokes.

When the temperature is extremely high, human’s ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that could lead to hyperthermia. In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is a heat stroke. Heat stroke can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately. South African Weather Service (SAWS)

Of course, we know how to cool ourselves down, by:

1) Staying out of the heat. 2) Applying sun screen. 3) Staying hydrated. 4) Not exerting too much energy during peak sunshine time. 5) Have cold drinks — avoid warm drinks and hot foods.

But how can we cool down our furry friends?

They're also likely to experience some discomfort.

So, help them cool down by:

1) Moving them out of the sun and into a cool space. 2) Keeping them hydrated. 3) Providing them with a space to play/chill in cool water (if you can). 4) Before locking up at night, check that cats and dogs aren't in any sheds or garages. 5) Walking them at night and taking along water for them.

Remember, hydration and sun screen are important.

Good luck riding the heatwave, stay safe out there.

This article first appeared on KFM : Heatwave expected for Western Cape, keep yourself and pets safe from heatstroke