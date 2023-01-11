School uniforms and stationery should not be this expensive – FEDSAS





Clarence Ford interviews Juané van der Merwe, Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) deputy CEO and head of legal services.

It's back to school for some schools, which means money spent on school uniforms and supplies, but with inflation, many parents are finding themselves in a predicament.

Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

With stationery lists being longer and school uniforms being more expensive, many have raised their concerns, especially when the cost of living has increased as well.

Van der Merwe states that school governing bodies should be able to justify the prices that have been set for uniforms and school supplies.

Van de Merwe shares more:

There's a great difference between the way in which public and private sector schools are governed

In public schooling systems, parents have more involvement in the decision-making process

In private schooling systems, parents do not

The reason for the increase in uniform and supply prices is due to a 7% inflation rate – unless governing bodies negotiate lower bulk prices, uniforms will be 7% more expensive this year

Stationery lists and school uniforms depend on each school, but schools cannot force parents to buy from one specific supplier

If there are generic uniform pieces, parents should be able to buy from any supplier based on their budget

While some may argue that removing uniforms as a whole will reduce costs, van der Merwe counters this by stating that school uniforms have been put in place to reduce the appearance of economic disparity

Instead of providing grants to individuals to give them the opportunity to buy the uniforms, van de Merwe rather wants to see support coming from the governance to schools

We would more or less see a 7% spike in school uniform prices... if not more. Juané van der Merwe, Fedsas deputy CEO and head of legal services

It's important for schools to justify to parents why learners need specific items and to give parents the opportunity to purchase from different suppliers...they can ensure they get the best prices. Juané van der Merwe, Fedsas deputy CEO and head of legal services

Schools are also encouraged to ensure that they make school uniform more generic. Juané van der Merwe, Fedsas deputy CEO and head of legal services

School uniform also creates a sense of belonging, a sense of pride to belong to a specific school, so I don't think civvies is the solution. Juané van der Merwe, Fedsas deputy CEO and head of legal services

Our school governing bodies should rather think smarter, they should use their bargaining power, they should rather look at more generic types of school uniforms to ensure that we get the best prices for our parents. Juané van der Merwe, Fedsas deputy CEO and head of legal services

