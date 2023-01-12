Wills and Harry's sibling rivalry? Relationship counselor and coach weighs in
Sibling rivalry is actually jealousy or competition and fighting between brothers and sisters. That's what it actually is.Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor
Khan says it can become a worry for many parents, and it can be an issue that lasts for years between children.
Khan says British royals Prince William and Harry's very public feud is rooted in their differences as brothers and the way they each experienced growing up in their home.
Not knowing what goes on behind those gates in the royal palace, people do not know what sort of dynamics changed when the Queen died.Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor
Some people feel that her death presented the opportunity to open up and do and say things they had never done or said before, he adds.
I think [Harry] marrying Meghan was to completely break out of the English hierarchy tradition. He is a rebel, an individual.Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor
Khan adds that the tabloids also have the power to perpetuate false news and create narratives that are not necessarily true, which is very unfortunate.
Therefore, Harry is... going against the tabloid news as well.Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor
This is his story and it's Meghan's story as well. And unfortunately, Meghan's got a bit of a past. She's been an actress, she's American and the colour thing is there for them of course and he is very anti that so he is fighting against it.Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor
He says the harsh reaction to Harry's book stems from the belief that the institution must be protected. But others agree with Harry wanting to live his own life and protect his family, notes Khan.
Institutionalised systems are slow to change he notes.
And I believe in positivity. I believe everything can be spoken about and communicated, and yes if we do not agree we can agree to disagree. But in this environment, I don't know if agreeing to disagree is going to work.Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor
According to Khan, siblings with different behaviours and personalities are normal in every family because each child has their own mind.
Sibling rivalry can be beneficial or detrimental. It can also be a positive competition with uplifting results, Khan highlights.
Scroll to the audio to listen to the full interview.
Source : @RoyalFamily/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls
Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools.Read More
Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life
After a long and illustrious football career Marks “Go Man Go” Maponyane talks about his life on and off the field.Read More
Healthy Financial Habits to adopt for the New Year - Expert
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Alan Botha, Director & Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance about healthy financial habits for the New Year.Read More
Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares valuable advice on rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year.Read More
Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap
"If ever there was an indication of a host's approach to their guests, that would be it; the small bar of Lux cut in half".Read More
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy
The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.Read More
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.Read More
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion
We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holiday.Read More
Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom
A woman's kindness saves a missing and sickly dog and unexpectedly reunites the furry wanderlust seeker, ‘Missy’ with her owner.Read More