Wills and Harry's sibling rivalry? Relationship counselor and coach weighs in

Sibling rivalry is actually jealousy or competition and fighting between brothers and sisters. That's what it actually is. Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor

Khan says it can become a worry for many parents, and it can be an issue that lasts for years between children.

Khan says British royals Prince William and Harry's very public feud is rooted in their differences as brothers and the way they each experienced growing up in their home.

Not knowing what goes on behind those gates in the royal palace, people do not know what sort of dynamics changed when the Queen died. Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor

Some people feel that her death presented the opportunity to open up and do and say things they had never done or said before, he adds.

I think [Harry] marrying Meghan was to completely break out of the English hierarchy tradition. He is a rebel, an individual. Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor

Khan adds that the tabloids also have the power to perpetuate false news and create narratives that are not necessarily true, which is very unfortunate.

Therefore, Harry is... going against the tabloid news as well. Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor

This is his story and it's Meghan's story as well. And unfortunately, Meghan's got a bit of a past. She's been an actress, she's American and the colour thing is there for them of course and he is very anti that so he is fighting against it. Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor

He says the harsh reaction to Harry's book stems from the belief that the institution must be protected. But others agree with Harry wanting to live his own life and protect his family, notes Khan.

Institutionalised systems are slow to change he notes.

And I believe in positivity. I believe everything can be spoken about and communicated, and yes if we do not agree we can agree to disagree. But in this environment, I don't know if agreeing to disagree is going to work. Jeff Khan - International Motivational Speaker and Relationship Counselor

According to Khan, siblings with different behaviours and personalities are normal in every family because each child has their own mind.

Sibling rivalry can be beneficial or detrimental. It can also be a positive competition with uplifting results, Khan highlights.

