'We are going to have a bumper season' as international tourists flock to CT





Clarence Ford spoke to Winstone Fowler, Vice chairman of Cape Tourist Guides Association.

Cape Town is seeing high numbers of international tourists .

The tourism industry is recovering after being hit hard by lockdown.

A high number of international travelers have spent their December break in the Mother City, and it seems that those numbers are going to continue to grow.

According to Fowler, after almost being decimated by the lockdown, the tourism sector is looking at some positive growth this summer.

We are going to have a bumper season. Things are looking positive. Winstone Fowler, Vice chairman - Cape Tourist Guides Association

He says that from this Thursday the Cape Tourist Guides Association's Cape Agulhas Tour is taking a group of American tourists around Cape town starting at the most Southern tip of the African continent.

Tour guides have been using various means to attract international tourists to the country and have been seeing hundreds of Americans coming in at Cape Town international airport.

Charles Adams, a registered tour guide, adds that while they can give an in-depth history of Cape Town, for the majority of the tourists they see, the Cape is a bucket list destination.

People are coming from all over the world and they have different reasons for coming here. Charles Adams, Registered tour guide

He says the reasons he has observed range from people looking into their family history, to people looking for ways to invest in the country and more.

