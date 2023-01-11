Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom





Get out your tissues, this one's going to pull all your heart strings.

Meet Missy... a really cute doggie with a serious illness that requires medication.

A reward was offered for Missy's return by desperate dog owners.

Missy wandered off and found herself in the streets of Khayelitsha.

A local resident, Nozuko found Missy and took her in.

But, when Missy's illness acted up, the kind-hearted woman took her to Mdzananda Animal Clinic.

Now, here's where the story gets happy and sad...

The vet recognized Missy as the missing dog whose owners have been searching for her, called them, and reunited her with her family (yay).

Followers of this story were elated to see that Missy found her way back home...

Oh wow! I’ve been following this story. This is amazing. Facebook commenter

I think this lady deserves more than the reward. I think everyone can come together and give her more than that. She is a super example of what to do to care for animals and everyone must see and want to be like her to. Facebook commenter

Nozuko you're the sweetest darling, thank you for being such an amazing animal hero and taking care of this gorgeous child. Facebook commenter

Nozuko you are a true animal rescuer. Thank you for taking the little pup in and taking her to the clinic when you noticed she was sick. Thank you for doing what you did and that this little one is reunited with her owners. You are an angel Nozuko. Facebook commenter

We agree with these comments, Nozuko was definitely a serendipitous angel in disguise!

We need more people filled with compassion and kindness like her — the world will be better for it.

We're so glad that Missy is safe with her family and can be nursed back to health.

And we hope Nozuko finds a furry friend of her own that'll love her, unconditionally.

