Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route
- General entries for the 109km and 42km distances close on Tuesday, 31 January 2023 at 5pm
- The new shorter 42km route is a new addition
- This event doesn't happen without the support of the residents, says Bellairs
The 45th annual Cape Town Cycle tour will take place in March this year. The organisers are implementing a new route which is estimated to be 42km.
The new shorter addition to the route will give cyclists a chance to ride around the centre of Cape Town's city where roads will be especially closed off, says Bellairs, something that does not happen often.
However, he adds, entries for the 109km race for this year haven't been as high as in previous years.
We are hoping it's going to appeal to schools, scholars, folks who used to ride, who got unfit and want to get back into the sport or back into exercise and are able to do it on a completely closed road in the centre of Cape Town.David Bellairs - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Bellairs reiterated that it is costly to close roads in the City of Cape Town.
I think it is important to understand that when one closes roads in a major metropolitan city in South Africa, the cost of doing so are tremendous. The issue of safety and security, the issue around medical contingencies, water points, martialing and ensuring you have alternate plans for the residents of the City of Cape Town to be able to move around come at a massive cost.David Bellairs - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
For more on this, you can scroll up and listen to the audio clip above.
