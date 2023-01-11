Jacob Zuma failed to file an application to appeal medical parole decision





Mandy Wiener interviews Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist.

Former president Jacob Zuma missed the deadline for medical parole appeal at the Constitutional Court.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The deadline for the appeal was 12 December 2022.

Zuma is still dealing with the private prosecution that he had brought against Cyril Ramaphosa.

Was this the reason why he missed the deadline? Was he too distracted? What does this mean going forward?

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan weighs in with key points:

This represents the potential implications for Zuma's continued freedom – the decision by Arthur Fraser to award Zuma with medical parole when there was no evidence proving him to be terminally was unlawful

Zuma failed in filing the papers within the 15-day deadline – he could potentially bring an application for condemnation explaining his reasonings for not filing

Correctional Services Department has filed an appeal – Zuma could either attempt to apply for condemnation, or he could have already come up with the conclusion if he will participate in this or not, but is yet to disclose to the public

If the Correctional Services Department does not succeed in persuading the constitutional court to hear his appeal, Zuma will have to return to prison

The Correctional Services Department will then have the power to make the decision regarding his parole

It was the Constitutional Court that sent him to prison in the first place, so there are complexities to this case. Whatever happens is going to dominate the headline space. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist

