JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine

The former Steinhoff CEO has been barred for the next 20 years as well as being served with two large fines .

Sithole said the fines are the maximum amount that can be issued under the current rules.

The Steinhoff scandal, which Jooste was at the centre of, has been regarded as the biggest accounting fraud scandal in the country.

On top of barring Jooste, the JSE has also levied two R7.5 million fines against him.

Jooste has said he will fight this ban and does not agree with this decision.

According to Sithole the JSE has said there are two clear charges against Jooste, with regards to providing the JSE with financial statements that were incorrect and also how he conducted himself with regards to transactions that should have been disclosed.

While there has been some progress from the JSE in this case, Sithole said that the NPA is unfortunately behind the curve.

The main problem that we now know is that the NPA has quite simply never had the expertise required to unpack the nature of the crimes that we now know were committed at Steinhoff. Khaya Sithole, Independent Political Analyst

He added that there is an additional issue for the NPA in allocating the resources necessary to investigate this case.

