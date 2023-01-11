Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Illegal occupation of land next to the Castle of Good Hope
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa has said the right things — now he needs to do them
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Pityana
Today at 16:20
The future of Plagiarism - how must education adapt to the risks of artificial intelligence?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ulrike Rivett - iCOMMS founder and team leader at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
Cyril legal case update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Latest Local
Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed Llandudno Beach was closed on Monday 9 January due to an overflow from a sewer pump station, but has since been reopened. 12 January 2023 10:37 AM
Cape Town Birding Big Year launched John Maytham speaks to Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club. 12 January 2023 9:42 AM
Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch Clarence Ford speaks to Bongani Diako, the head of communications and spokesperson at Postbank following another glitch with SASSA... 12 January 2023 9:29 AM
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic' In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the... 11 January 2023 5:14 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares valuable advice on rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year. 12 January 2023 9:45 AM
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding. 12 January 2023 5:45 AM
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop. 11 January 2023 7:12 PM
Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools. 12 January 2023 12:07 PM
Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life After a long and illustrious football career Marks “Go Man Go” Maponyane talks about his life on and off the field. 12 January 2023 10:01 AM
Healthy Financial Habits to adopt for the New Year - Expert Wasanga Mehana spoke to Alan Botha, Director & Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance about healthy financial habits for the New Year. 12 January 2023 9:58 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.... 12 January 2023 7:15 AM
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced. 11 January 2023 8:48 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion

11 January 2023 5:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Mike Sharman
City Lodge
heroes and zeros
City Lodge Hotels
Retroviral

We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holiday.

The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" with Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.

- Feel you need an extra little break to recover from your holidays and possibly too much family immersion?

- Retroviral's Mike Sharman rates City Lodge Hotels' extremely relatable post-holiday ad.

© anyaberkut/123rf.com
© anyaberkut/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week City Lodge Hotels is the hero pick of Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.

The hotel group's latest radio spot taps into that post-holiday comedown and the perennial problem of family guests outstaying their welcome.

"Family", sighs the narrator. "Need a holiday after the holiday?"

The ad promotes City Lodge's 25%-off special. "We won’t tell anyone you’re here. Promise."

"I'm smiling from ear to ear, that's brilliant!" remarks Bruce Whitfield.

The spot reminds him of the phrase his dad always used about family and milk going off in a matter of days, says Sharman.

I love it because there's so much insight and so much generalism around this family that's overstaying their welcome... We all come back and feel that we need a holiday from our holiday from being over-family inundated. And this piece of storytelling taps into all those insights.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

It's also been translated into a social post... It's very attention-grabbing and it's a great use of audio media.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (City Lodge discussion at 3:53)




11 January 2023 5:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Mike Sharman
City Lodge
heroes and zeros
City Lodge Hotels
Retroviral

@ jopanuwatd/123rf.com

Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough

12 January 2023 9:45 AM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares valuable advice on rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year.

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

12 January 2023 5:45 AM

Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.

@ 139037173/123rf.com

Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses

11 January 2023 7:12 PM

It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop.

African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'

11 January 2023 5:14 PM

In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted

10 January 2023 8:22 PM

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of globally dominant Omicron dubbed 'The Kraken'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'

10 January 2023 6:40 PM

Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 2017?

FILE: US actor Michael K. Williams. Picture: @bkbmg/Instagram.

Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list

10 January 2023 5:10 PM

Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.

@ fizkes/123rf.com

How to improve your credit score and why it's important

10 January 2023 4:22 PM

Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.

Katlego Maphai is the Co-Founder of Yoco Technologies. Picture: Twitter.

'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco

9 January 2023 6:42 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money.

The new banknotes from the South African Reserve Bank in honour of the late Nelson Mandela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate

9 January 2023 6:18 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

Girl-School offers various courses for girls. Photo: Girl-School

Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls

12 January 2023 12:07 PM

Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools.

Bafana Bafana legend Marks Maponyane hanging out with Thabo Shole Mashao in studio. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life

12 January 2023 10:01 AM

After a long and illustrious football career Marks “Go Man Go” Maponyane talks about his life on and off the field.

pexels-karolina-grabowska-5900228jpg

Healthy Financial Habits to adopt for the New Year - Expert

12 January 2023 9:58 AM

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Alan Botha, Director & Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance about healthy financial habits for the New Year.

@ jopanuwatd/123rf.com

Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough

12 January 2023 9:45 AM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares valuable advice on rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year.

Image: Self-catering accommodation provided their guests half a bar of Lux soap for their five-night stay

Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap

12 January 2023 8:01 AM

"If ever there was an indication of a host's approach to their guests, that would be it; the small bar of Lux cut in half".

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the trophy after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 12 September 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy

12 January 2023 7:16 AM

The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.

Kutlwano affords youngsters a chance to make money during school holidays and weekends.

[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG

12 January 2023 7:15 AM

TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.

Charles, the Prince of Wales (left) along with Prince William his wife Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a Christmas service at the St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, eastern England on 25 December 2018. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Wills and Harry's sibling rivalry? Relationship counselor and coach weighs in

12 January 2023 4:45 AM

Clarence Ford speaks to relationship counselor and coach Jeff Khan about tackling sibling indifference and it's impact.

Facebook

Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom

11 January 2023 12:55 PM

A woman's kindness saves a missing and sickly dog and unexpectedly reunites the furry wanderlust seeker, ‘Missy’ with her owner.

Image: Cape Town Cycle Tour

Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route

11 January 2023 12:04 PM

David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.

Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state

12 January 2023 4:37 AM

Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.

FILE: US actor Michael K. Williams. Picture: @bkbmg/Instagram.

Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list

10 January 2023 5:10 PM

Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.

@ fizkes/123rf.com

How to improve your credit score and why it's important

10 January 2023 4:22 PM

Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African

6 January 2023 10:37 AM

EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement.

The ANC's top 7 present themselves to party delegates following their election at the party's national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out'

4 January 2023 8:31 AM

Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media.

tum3123/123rf

How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023

4 January 2023 5:53 AM

We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.

Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.

Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

3 January 2023 7:46 AM

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert

27 December 2022 9:17 AM

A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost

22 December 2022 9:17 AM

African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during a walkabout on 20 December 2022 at the party's elective conference held at Nasrec, Soweto. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on

22 December 2022 4:13 AM

Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener.

