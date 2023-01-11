Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion
The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" with Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.
- Feel you need an extra little break to recover from your holidays and possibly too much family immersion?
- Retroviral's Mike Sharman rates City Lodge Hotels' extremely relatable post-holiday ad.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week City Lodge Hotels is the hero pick of Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.
The hotel group's latest radio spot taps into that post-holiday comedown and the perennial problem of family guests outstaying their welcome.
"Family", sighs the narrator. "Need a holiday after the holiday?"
The ad promotes City Lodge's 25%-off special. "We won’t tell anyone you’re here. Promise."
"I'm smiling from ear to ear, that's brilliant!" remarks Bruce Whitfield.
The spot reminds him of the phrase his dad always used about family and milk going off in a matter of days, says Sharman.
I love it because there's so much insight and so much generalism around this family that's overstaying their welcome... We all come back and feel that we need a holiday from our holiday from being over-family inundated. And this piece of storytelling taps into all those insights.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
It's also been translated into a social post... It's very attention-grabbing and it's a great use of audio media.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (City Lodge discussion at 3:53)
Source : https://www.facebook.com/City.lodge.hotels.limited/
