Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'
Africa Melane interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
- As Eskom announces Stage 6 will be implemented continuously from Wednesday afternoon, oversight for the struggling power utility is set to move to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.
- Energy analyst Chris Yelland says whether Eskom falls under the Department of Public Services or the DMRE makes no difference to addressing the fundamental issue bringing it down.
Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented continuously from 4pm on Wednesday "until further notice" Eskom says.
Stage 6 had been re-introduced on Tuesday, but only during evening peaks.
South Africa's energy crisis continues as government announced that oversight for Eskom will be moved from Minister Pravin Gordhan's Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) which falls under Gwede Mantashe
It was Minister Mantashe who accused Eskom CEO André de Ruyter of being a traitor, leading to his resignation.
Stage 6 load shedding confirmed 'until further notice'
Moving the struggling power utility to the the Energy Department is the result of the ANC resolution that SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments
Africa Melane (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) gets a response from energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
Yelland says the shift will not address the problems bringing Eskom down, the fundamental issue being the declining energy availability factor (EAF).
It's like changing the deck chairs on the Titanic. It doesn't address the real problem! Whether Eskom reports to the DMRE or to the DPE, in immediate terms it makes absolutely no difference.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The actual fundamental issues remain unchanged, so anyone who thinks this will cause a sudden change in direction in the energy availability factor is wrong. You have to address the fundamental issue.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
A time of crisis is also not the best moment to introduce change, he notes.
A change in the way governance takes place may be for be better in the long term theoretically, but in practice can be quite disruptive. And a time of crisis is not the best time necessarily because it adds another level of complexity...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Scroll up to listen to Yelland's analysis
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.Read More