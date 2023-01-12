MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state





OPINION

“Organised crime is an existential threat to South Africa’s democratic institutions, economy and people.”

This is the warning, and call to action, issued by researcher Mark Shaw in the introduction of the Global Initiative’s organised crime risk assessment of South Africa, published last year.

The assessment of the country’s organised crime operations puts us in the same quadrant as Italy, notorious for its entrenched mafia. South Africa is worse than Mexico, Somalia and Libya and ranks along with Guatemala, Brazil and Russia.

The assessment of 15 illicit markets traces how organised crime has flourished in South Africa and highlights its ‘profound social, economic and political harms’.

The report also drills down into organised violence and finds that over the past two decades, there has been a more targeted and commercialised version of violence to achieve political and economic outcomes.

“The use of targeted violence has blurred the boundaries between political, economic and criminal actors, transforming assassination into an accepted tool of business,” found the assessment.

In November, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Busi Mavuso warned that organised crime is fast emerging as the biggest threat to South Africa’s economy.

“We are in the grip of an epidemic with large industries from mining to construction being targeted by extortion rackets. This is undermining all of our efforts to build a country with a growing economy based on good policy and an effective state,” she said.

She insisted that the police had to become more effective as a matter of urgency.

“If we fail, we seriously risk descending into a mafia state with the formal sector squeezed out by criminals whose reach stretches deeply into our law enforcement structures,” said Mavuso.

Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.

Last week, outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter confirmed reports that there had been an attempt on his life. EE Business Intelligence website reported that the incident took place a day after De Ruyter had submitted his resignation.

It apparently occurred at the Eskom head office as he took ill after drinking a cup of coffee believed to have been laced with cyanide. De Ruyter subsequently opened a case with the South African Police Service.

The outgoing Eskom CEO has been extremely public about his attempts to root out criminal syndicates targeting Eskom and to shut down corrupt tenders and looting at the parastatal.

On Friday night last week, Mboneli Vesele, a bodyguard to University of Fort Hare (UFH) vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, was killed in a shooting attempt on the VC's life.

The shooting took place outside Buhlungu’s home in Alice in the Eastern Cape.

Buhlungu has been widely credited with turning around the administration of UFH and taking a strong stance against corruption.

Speaking to IOL, Buhlungu alleged that a syndicate with links to business people and political operators was at the centre of dodgy deals at the university.

“These syndicates are running amok. I found an institution that has been captured, I found an institution that has been troubled and that was broken down," he was quoted as saying.

He also reportedly told the Sunday Times that universities were ‘becoming killing fields’ and even urged the President to intervene and ensure his safety.

Then this week, News24 reported that the court-appointed curator for Optimum Coal "has signalled his intention to resign after receiving death threats directed at both himself and his family."

It refers to an email sent to Optimum's business rescue practitioners on 23 December, in which Peter van den Steen apparently said: "After receiving the death threats directly, firstly at me only and then a few days later including my family, I have decided that I will be removing myself as Curator Bonis in January."

Optimum Coal Mine and Optimum Coal Terminal were previously owned by the Gupta family before being placed into business rescue in early 2018.

The extremely ominous and chilling threats of murder in all three of these examples show how embedded organised crime has become, but also how criminals are able to act with impunity and without potential consequences.

There has been a normalisation of violence and this compounds the failure of the rule of law and the disregard for law enforcement authorities in the country.

Speaking about the alleged attempt on De Ruyter’s life, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Business Day that it shows the “intense battle taking place in SA” which is being fought between “those who want SA to work and thrive, and those who want to corruptly enrich themselves."

There is indeed a fierce battle raging in the country. There are those who are courageously and relentlessly fighting to clean up the rot and to right the ship – the civil society organisations, the whistleblowers, the activists, the journalists, the good civil servants – who are dedicated to rooting out corruption and getting state-owned entities and the economy running again in the interests of citizens.

But then there are those who are greedy and gluttonous and only interested in self-enrichment. They are consumed with protecting their captured pipeline. When that is compromised or challenged, they are willing to resort to deadly violence to maintain it.

There is so much at stake on both sides – billions of rands to feed the organised crime syndicates on one side and the functioning of our democracy and the rule of law on the other.

It’s a battle we cannot afford to lose but when staring down the barrel of a gun or a cup of cyanide, it’s one many may choose not to take on.

This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state