Crisis at 10111 call centers has been ongoing for years — security expert
Mike Wills spoke to Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher, and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies.
-
The emergency call centers in our country are not running effectively as millions of calls are dropped.
-
Burger said these issues have been ongoing for years.
The 10111 number is our national first point of call for any emergency, but many South Africans may have struggled to get assistance from these call centers.
Call centers are essential for a functioning emergency response system, but ours do not seem to be functioning as they should.
According to Burger, one of the major issues with these emergency call centers is that they have been operating with only 50% of their capacity for some time.
I wrote a chapter for a book which was published in 2009 on theses emergency centers and already then we mentioned that they had a shortage of about 50%, and now that situation continues.Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher, and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies
He added that there are also questions about whether or not those who have been employed in these call centers have received sufficient training.
I do not want to assume anything but there are questions about the quality of the training of many of these staff members if you just look at many of the complaints that come from the public.Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher, and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
More from Local
Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed
Llandudno Beach was closed on Monday 9 January due to an overflow from a sewer pump station, but has since been reopened.Read More
Cape Town Birding Big Year launched
John Maytham speaks to Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club.Read More
Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch
Clarence Ford speaks to Bongani Diako, the head of communications and spokesperson at Postbank following another glitch with SASSA payments.Read More
Keep your pets safe during a heatwave
Joburg SPCA shares tips to make sure your pets are comfortable during a heatwave.Read More
Don't stop for grapes along N1, De Doorns police warn after robbery reports
With grape harvesting season well under way, there’ve been growing reports of motorists being robbed along the N1 highway in Boland Town.Read More
Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap
"If ever there was an indication of a host's approach to their guests, that would be it; the small bar of Lux cut in half".Read More
16 Mile Beach: SA's longest beach has receeded 52 metres between 1937 and today
Jennifer Murray, Wits University student based her thesis on erosion, specifically at SA's longest Yzerfontein beach, 16 Mile.Read More
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt
Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.Read More