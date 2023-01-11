Crisis at 10111 call centers has been ongoing for years — security expert





Mike Wills spoke to Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher, and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies.

The emergency call centers in our country are not running effectively as millions of calls are dropped .

Burger said these issues have been ongoing for years.

The 10111 number is our national first point of call for any emergency, but many South Africans may have struggled to get assistance from these call centers.

Call centers are essential for a functioning emergency response system, but ours do not seem to be functioning as they should.

According to Burger, one of the major issues with these emergency call centers is that they have been operating with only 50% of their capacity for some time.

I wrote a chapter for a book which was published in 2009 on theses emergency centers and already then we mentioned that they had a shortage of about 50%, and now that situation continues. Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher, and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies

He added that there are also questions about whether or not those who have been employed in these call centers have received sufficient training.

I do not want to assume anything but there are questions about the quality of the training of many of these staff members if you just look at many of the complaints that come from the public. Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher, and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies

