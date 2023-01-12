Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap
Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler.
Knowler and her family enjoyed the festive season with her family, just like many others.
Knowler's partner made a booking for a self-catering accommodation in Pringle Bay for their mothers for five nights, while they stayed with friends nearby.
Upon arrival, the moms walked into a clean property.
After further inspections, they found that the accommodating was missing basic necessities, which was stated in their advertisement.
For two guests and five nights, they were provided with one toilet paper roll, zero bath towels and a half of a bar of soap.
Yes, you read that right. One half...for two guests...and five nights.
Reasonable economy, or just plain snoep? Did your holiday accommodation offer no bath towels, half a soap bar and not enough forks?' Pippa Hudson (@pjchudson) January 11, 2023
Join us for Consumer Talk today as @wendyknowler discusses some of our listeners' disappointing holiday experiences at 14h10 pic.twitter.com/2ufqzzZNrI
The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa states that one-star self-catering requirements must include bath towels.
A possible reason for the absence of bath towels may be the risk of guests taking the towels home with them, but surely hosts should have an inventory to check this and this is the very reason for deposits.
If the owner or managing agent is doing their job property, they're checking that inventory and identifying if something's been stolen and charging the guests for it...you pay a deposit for that very reason.Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson
After checking out and speaking to the host about their experience and the lack of basic necessities, the host quickly turned them down and said, "that's why it's self-catering".
Additionally, there was no municipal refuse collection service, which is understandable in a small village such as Pringle Bay.
As a result, the moms were required to dispose of their waste themselves at a nearby dump, however, because a little waste was accumulated, the host volunteered to do it themselves.
Your own waste removal is not something that you would expect from a rental property.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Self-catering refers to food, Knowler clarifies.
Knowler states that the listing platform, in this case SA Venues, should provide guidelines for hosts.
When Knowler reached out to SA Venues to confirm if they were aware that the guests had to provide their own bath towels, whether expecting guests to self-dispose of their waste and whether the half bar of soap was standard practice, Tania Jacobs, SA Venue's bookings manager addressed the issues.
"I have reached out to the host and advised her that her advertisement states that towels would be provided. This was originally her policy; she has since changed that offering, but neglected to inform us, and indeed had not updated that specific facility (or lack thereof) on numerous other online booking portals and even her own website. We will update this immediately to prevent future issues.", said Jacobs.
With regard to the bar of soap, Jacobs said "All properties provide different amenities, depending on the standard of the accommodation and the costs charged. Budget properties do not provide toiletries, and some do not provide basic cleaning materials either, in order to keep the daily charge as low as possible for guests."
It's not a particularly generous mentality on the part of the host...you understand they're trying to manage their costs....Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson
...but if it's coming down to cutting a small bar of soap in half for two people's five-night stay, that's a little bit extreme.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Jacobs added that it's important to report any issues, while you're still on the property, so that the problem can get sorted out quickly and efficiently, which Hudson and Knowler agree with.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: @pjchudson
