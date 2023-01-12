'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma private prosecution case will be heard today

Ramaphosa has called Zuma's attempt “unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid"

Legal experts also believe Zuma is abusing the court process

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

The Johannesburg High Court will today hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma from continuing with his private prosecution against him.

Ramaphosa wants the court to issue an urgent interim interdict and set aside the criminal charges, set down to start on 19 January.

A full bench is expected to hear the case.

Zuma has alleged that Ramaphosa was an "accessory after the fact to crimes committed by, among others, advocate [Billy] Downer", which he claims breached the NPA Act.

The former president has accused Downer, a state advocate, of leaking his confidential medical records to journalist Karyn Maughan during his arms deal corruption trial.

He claims Ramaphosa did not assist him when he complained to the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa reiterated in his replying affidavit to a summons that the endeavour was “unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid because they do not meet the jurisdictional requirements for a valid private prosecution”.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), executive secretary Lawson Naidoo weighs in on the case.

It's an abuse of court process. There's slim grounds on which to pin any criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The alleged criminal conduct is really flimsy and it's clearly part of Zuma's broader Stalingrad strategy to delay his corruption case. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Zuma wants Billy Downer removed from the prosecution team so that the trial can collapse. And the President is part of the collateral in that. There may be an additional political factor. If President Ramaphosa is charged in a private prosecution, he may fall foul of the ANC's step-aside rule and be required to leave office. So that may be part of a political strategy. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The question that arises is whether a charge was laid for the NPA to consider a case against Ramaphosa.

The NPA has said that a nolle prosequi certificate - a document stating the NPA does not intend to prosecute an individual - is a requirement for a private prosecution.

Naidoo says it does not seem there was any such consideration by the NPA.

A nolle prosequi can be issued only after the NPA has considered the matter and decided not to prosecute. I'm confident the President will secure the urgent interdict he's seeking today. But we must bear in mind that a more substantive legal case will be heard at a later date to determine the circumstances on whether a nolle prosequi certificate can be issued. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo