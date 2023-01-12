'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Illegal occupation of land next to the Castle of Good Hope
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa has said the right things — now he needs to do them
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Pityana
Today at 16:20
The future of Plagiarism - how must education adapt to the risks of artificial intelligence?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ulrike Rivett - iCOMMS founder and team leader at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
Cyril legal case update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed Llandudno Beach was closed on Monday 9 January due to an overflow from a sewer pump station, but has since been reopened. 12 January 2023 10:37 AM
Cape Town Birding Big Year launched John Maytham speaks to Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club. 12 January 2023 9:42 AM
Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch Clarence Ford speaks to Bongani Diako, the head of communications and spokesperson at Postbank following another glitch with SASSA... 12 January 2023 9:29 AM
View all Local
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic' In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the... 11 January 2023 5:14 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
View all Politics
Stop trying to predict the future: A strong, diversified portfolio good enough Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares valuable advice on rebalancing your investment portfolio at the start of the year. 12 January 2023 9:45 AM
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding. 12 January 2023 5:45 AM
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop. 11 January 2023 7:12 PM
View all Business
Girl-School inculcates self-love, strength and confidence in young girls Clarence Ford in conversation with Alette Winckler, CEO of Girls' Schools. 12 January 2023 12:07 PM
Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life After a long and illustrious football career Marks “Go Man Go” Maponyane talks about his life on and off the field. 12 January 2023 10:01 AM
Healthy Financial Habits to adopt for the New Year - Expert Wasanga Mehana spoke to Alan Botha, Director & Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance about healthy financial habits for the New Year. 12 January 2023 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.... 12 January 2023 7:15 AM
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced. 11 January 2023 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

12 January 2023 6:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Advocate Billy Downer
private prosecution

Ray White chats to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma private prosecution case will be heard today
  • Ramaphosa has called Zuma's attempt “unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid"
  • Legal experts also believe Zuma is abusing the court process
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

The Johannesburg High Court will today hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma from continuing with his private prosecution against him.

Ramaphosa wants the court to issue an urgent interim interdict and set aside the criminal charges, set down to start on 19 January.

A full bench is expected to hear the case.

Zuma has alleged that Ramaphosa was an "accessory after the fact to crimes committed by, among others, advocate [Billy] Downer", which he claims breached the NPA Act.

The former president has accused Downer, a state advocate, of leaking his confidential medical records to journalist Karyn Maughan during his arms deal corruption trial.

He claims Ramaphosa did not assist him when he complained to the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa reiterated in his replying affidavit to a summons that the endeavour was “unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid because they do not meet the jurisdictional requirements for a valid private prosecution”.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), executive secretary Lawson Naidoo weighs in on the case.

It's an abuse of court process. There's slim grounds on which to pin any criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The alleged criminal conduct is really flimsy and it's clearly part of Zuma's broader Stalingrad strategy to delay his corruption case.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Zuma wants Billy Downer removed from the prosecution team so that the trial can collapse. And the President is part of the collateral in that. There may be an additional political factor. If President Ramaphosa is charged in a private prosecution, he may fall foul of the ANC's step-aside rule and be required to leave office. So that may be part of a political strategy.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The question that arises is whether a charge was laid for the NPA to consider a case against Ramaphosa.

The NPA has said that a nolle prosequi certificate - a document stating the NPA does not intend to prosecute an individual - is a requirement for a private prosecution.

Naidoo says it does not seem there was any such consideration by the NPA.

A nolle prosequi can be issued only after the NPA has considered the matter and decided not to prosecute. I'm confident the President will secure the urgent interdict he's seeking today. But we must bear in mind that a more substantive legal case will be heard at a later date to determine the circumstances on whether a nolle prosequi certificate can be issued.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo




12 January 2023 6:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Advocate Billy Downer
private prosecution

Trending

Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap

Local Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state

Opinion Local

Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch

Local

EWN Highlights

Donald Trump faces investigation for allegedly mishandling classified docs

12 January 2023 3:23 PM

EFF wants votes by the Section 89 independent panel to be done via secret ballot

12 January 2023 2:40 PM

Don't deny school access to children not immunised against measles: Health Dept

12 January 2023 2:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA