Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual Influencers





In years to come, historians and anthropologists will undoubtedly view the rise of the "influencer" as a key societal watershed. Since the early 2000s internet celebrities, now more commonly called influencers, have been carving space for themselves in the pop culture milieu and their influence is an undeniable fact in our current era.

Now the influencer is taking the next step in their evolution and going virtual, a move which seems entirely logical given their birthplace on the internet. The virtual influencer is a computer-generated or animated fictional character that is typically used for a marketing-related purposes, but most frequently for social media marketing. Similar to the cartoon-style mascot of old. The key difference is that they're designed to mimic the real life influencers of today, while also creating para-social relationships with their audience. The difference of course, is that virtual influencers are wholly owned by their creators.

Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard marketing, chatted to John Maytham about this latest phase and what the dawn of the virtual influencer means for the world of marketing and society in general.

The characters are made to look very human-like and kind of much like a fictional story character. They have their own personalities, their own interests and their own unique features and they use that to kind of create this bond with with followers and have the power to influence purchasing decisions. Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing

Brands like Prada, Balenciaga, Balmain, they've all used virtual influencers in the past, some of which have in excess of six million followers on Instagram. And those huge brands have conducted very successful campaigns using virtual influencers of which they can have entire control over. Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing

