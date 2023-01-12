[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
Dreams DO come true!
If you haven't already seen it, videos of Kutlwano Yika (24), a busker from Katlehong (Johannesburg) went viral on TikTok.
@kutlwanoyika nothing keeps me going like ya'll ❤️ and support🤝🏽#tiktok #music #singer #newmusic ♬ original sound - kutlwanoyika
The angelic singer started entertaining motorists at robots because he's always loved music.
The only thing I’d find myself doing is sing: from preschool, grade one, grade two, I was that guy trying to imitate artists. Even now, I can remember when I was in grade four, I was doing covers of the popular songs of the time.Kutlwano Yika, tenacious dream follower
But, let's take a few steps back... before Yika sung his heart out on the streets, he pursued other passions.
After high school, he focused on academics and football and went on to study Economics at the University of Johannesburg.
But, his love for singing never ceased.
After watching YouTube videos of famous busker, Allie Sherlock, Yika reignited his passion for singing.
I saw her music and thought she was really good, but I felt like I could do better as well.Kutlwano Yika, tenacious dream follower
In 2021, he approached many local malls with an offer to entertain mall-goers but they declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the time. Nonetheless, Yika persevered toward his ultimate dream...
I saw people begging at the robots, and I asked myself, why would I get something for free? Why would someone give another person money just for nothing? So I decided to try it out.Kutlwano Yika, tenacious dream follower
And his tenacious spirit brought him success!
Yika set up his PA (public amplifying) system, got people in the community to take his videos, and collect money from motorists (yes, he created jobs for youngters too).
Of course, Yika was not met without challenges...
I haven't had people who have been negative, but you still get city councillors, who will remind me that this is not allowed, but you only see them once in a while. At the end of the day, there are street vendors, and they are allowed to trade.Kutlwano Yika, tenacious dream follower
But, hopefully since Yika's making it big, this won't be too much of an issue anymore.
His social media success granted him performances at the South African Social Media Awards, corporate functions in Sun City, and with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir.
Yika's latest dream includes building 'a monster of a media company.'
I need to register the company as corporates need this information when you invoice. I want to build a monster of a media company. I want to be the most famous South African after the president.Kutlwano Yika, tenacious dream follower
We wish Yika continued success.
May he continue to thrive and inspire all of us who still doubt that our dreams can come true when we believe in ourselves.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
Source : Picture: Instagram
