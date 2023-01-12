Healthy Financial Habits to adopt for the New Year - Expert
Alan Botha says having financial issues is currently a world wide problem.
However South African has also experienced very tough previous years because of covid 19 which then pushed the state of the economy to heavily be in recession and the country to face inflation, he adds.
Due to those effects, that has placed South Africa consumers under a lot of strain, says Botha.
A lot of consumers have been so sucked in getting out of covid and they are quite happy about it. .. And as you pointed out earlier there's been a bit of over spending particularly in December. It's always a time we tend to over spend.Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager - Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
So just to start off, you got to review your budget, and then take ownership.Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager - Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
It is important to also discern or make out what sis essential and what is not, says Botha.
Botha emphaises that people need to also look at their money-spending habits and triggers that way they will be able to monitor themselves.
We tend to always go and spend all our income first and then save what is left over. And I think I would challenge the consumer out there to rather do it the other way first.Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager - Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
Pay yourself first and then maybe put debit orders in place. Make sure there's a 10%, 15%, and 20% savings plan before you spend, and change how you think about savings.Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager - Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
Botha highlights that opening up the conversation about finances at home on a daily helps to create a transparent discussion within the family structure.
Many people tend to make the mistake of taking out loans and credit to fund their lifestyles and hold on to a facade instead of creating new wealth, says Botha.
So, in this environment particularly as we go into a recession problem environment, you definitely have to delay large purchases, and you definitely have to pay any debt that you have. And you have to start with the shortest term and then the highest interest rate debt and get that paid off as soon as possible.Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager - Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
So in terms of creating a budget that works for you and being able to stick to it, you need to always prioritise your buying decisions, says Botha.
It is also important that people remember they cannot control everything and the constantly changing cost of living, but they can control how they spend their money he emphasises.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-calculating-money-and-receipts-using-a-calculator-5900228/
