Load curtailment: how does it impact large power users?





Yesterday (Wednesday) Eskom announced it would be escalating loadshedding to Stage 6, but what does this mean for large power users?

© beangeled81/123rf.com

RELATED: Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'

The Energy Intensive Users Group was founded on the belief that energy is a catalyst for economic growth and development in South Africa.

Their members, including Glencore and Anglo American 'account for over 40% of the electrical energy consumed and collectively contribute to 22% of the South African GDP'.

Glencore is one of the world's largest globally diversed natural resources company and among the largest producers of coal in the country.

Similarly, Anglo American is a multinational mining company, finding new ways to mine and process their materials, including nickel and copper.

Despite Stage 6 loadshedding being implemented, large power users such as the above-mentioned are not being directly affected, says Mondi. These users will, however, be moved to load curtailment.

Loadshedding according to Mondi is the rotation of blackouts where various areas are taken off grid, determined by the system operator.

Load curtailment on the other hand is when Eskom asks large energy users to reduce their power usage.

Load curtailment has four levels – stage 1 and 2 takes 10% of power, stage 3 takes 15% of power and stage 4 takes 20% of power.

When loadshedding is declared, it doesn't necessarily mean that load curtailment will follow or is also declared. Fanele Mondi, Energy Intensive Users Group CEO

EIUG's chief executive shares more on load curtailment:

Yesterday at 5pm, a load curtailment notice was issued – from 2pm today (Thursday) we will be subjected to stage 4 load curtailment

A declaration was made stating that load curtailment will last for five hours, however it could be longer

It will be disruptive to members of the EIUG

The impact will directly affect our members at two o'clock this afternoon, with 20% reduction. Fanele Mondi, Energy Intensive Users Group CEO

While there have been talks about members of EIUG moving away from Eskom, Mondi confirms that to his knowledge, this plan is not in place as yet.

He also states that due to external pressures such as climate change, members are looking at alternative energy sources such as solar and wind power to reduce carbon energy usage. However, being completely removed from the grid would not be a smart move, as the alternative energy sources are not reliable.

Eskom has been and will continue to be their safety blanket.

To get off grid completely, it's quite a very difficult and expensive exercise. Fanele Mondi, Energy Intensive Users Group CEO

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.