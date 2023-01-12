Cape Town Birding Big Year launched
-
Cape Town Birding Big Year is a birding challenge to find as many bird species as possible within the greater Cape Town.
-
Cape Town is home to an estimated 300 bird species.
-
The challenge started on 1 January and will end on 31 December 2023.
The Cape Bird Club was founded in 1948 and is the second-oldest bird club in South Africa.
To mark its 75th anniversary, it's launched the Cape Town Birding Big Year, which started on 1 January and will end on 31 December 2023.
A Birding Big Year is a birding challenge to find as many bird species as possible over the course of a calendar year, within a geographical space.
The boundary defined for the Cape Town Birding Big Year stretches from Yzerfontein up the west coast, all the way to Cape Point and eastwards towards Stellenbosch.
Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club says this is the natural habitat of an estimated 300 bird species.
It's quite a big area, and huge amount of habitat diversity and therefore a huge number of possible bird species.Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club
It's very exciting to be able to see what's out there and also to find birds that we never thought we'd find.Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club
One of the big aims is to attract a younger community to the hobby of birding.
Doing that can be challenging in this modern era of devices and online activity, but thanks to apps such as Birdlasser, it's hoping to succeed.
Buckham says they've already had a great response from Cape Town's birding community to the Cape Town Birding Big Year challenge.
Total bird species seen so far is 250 in 12 days. We've already had more than 20 000 records added to the database.Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club
Listen to the audio for more.
