The Midday Report Express: Will Zuma force Ramaphosa to appear in court?





The battle of the presidents takes the lead in The Midday Report today. The embattled former president, Jacob Zuma, has insisted on moving forward with his private prosecution of the sitting president, Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact in his private prosecution case against state prosecutor, Billy Downer and News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.

In a bid to avoid the court appearance, Ramaphosa has applied for an urgent interdict, which he hopes will shield him from having to “physically” be in court on 19 January for private prosecution.

For their part, Zuma's camp have said they will only accept the outcome of the urgent interdict application brought before the high court if it is lawful. Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, has questioned the application before the South Gauteng High Court, saying it doesn’t have the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN's Kgomotso Modise to get an update the debacle.

Advocate Dali Mpofu says that this particular court, may or may not have the jurisdiction to hear this application because it is a civil court. And the fact is, that the president is actually facing a criminal matter or criminal charges. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report Today:

Eskom seeking a 32% tariff hike for energy regulator NERSA.

A taxi-related protest early evening on Wednesday resulted in th blockading of the Hout Bay Gateway Circle at Imizamo Yethu and the subsequent stoning of a MyCiTi bus.

Authorities asked to investigate after a 20-second video circulating online depicted SA soldiers throwing bodies onto a burning pile of rubbish in Mozambique.

Finance Minister holds pre-world economic forum (WEF) business meeting.

Scroll up for full audio.