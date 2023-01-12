Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Marks Maponyane, former football player, businessman and soccer commentator.
The 60-year-old former footballer played for some major clubs in the country including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
He went on to the world of business after retiring from the sport.
Maponyane was born in Soweto and signed with Kaizer Chiefs at the age of 18.
After 18 years of professional football Maponyane made a smooth transition into the world of business when he started his own company two years prior to his football retirement.
Often in the afternoon at 4pm I would rush to training and the clients would be in the office and I would have to leave the meeting and I realised that was not going to work.Marks Maponyane, former football player
The actual decision to retire from football came in early 1999.
He says he was on holiday in Camps Bay, Cape Town at the time. He was scheduled to be back at training, but the thought of going back was no longer appealing to him. This was when he knew it was time to draft his resignation letter.
Jokingly, Maponyane says he was glad he stepped down when he did, rather than being driven off the field by former fans when he was past his prime.
I thought it was noble because I was not gotten rid of by the supporters throwing things at me. It was just at my own accord.Marks Maponyane, former football player
While he has found great success on and off the field, he has had issues and controversies in his personal life. He pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge a few years ago.
He says he lost his temper, but he apologised, pleaded guilty and uses this experience to help others not to make the same mistakes.
This article first appeared on 702 : Football legend Marks Maponyane reflects on the highs and lows of his life
Source : 702
