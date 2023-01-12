Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed
The City of Cape Town thanks beachgoers for being patient and allowing for processes to take its course following the closure of Llandudno Beach.
RELATED: CoCT still looking for long-term solution to prevent sewerage spills at beaches
Water samples have been taken and the City confirms that the water meets the requirements to resume recreational activities, as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.
While the City celebrates this win, two other beaches have been closed and remain closed until further notice.
Hout Bay Beach will remained closed until further notice
- The beach has been closed as a precautionary measure, while the City investigates possible pollution sources
- The City is taking regular water samples to test its quality until it meets the minimum requirements as declared by the National Water Quality Guidelines
- Warning signs have been put in place and the public is advised to follow them until the area has been declared safe
Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident.The City of Cape Town
Dalebrook tidal pool has once again been temporarily closed
- The area that's been closed is between the tidal pools, from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay
- The temporary closure is the result of a sewage overflow
- The cause for the overflow is yet to be confirmed and is under investigation
- The City is routinely taking water samples to monitor the levels up until it's at a level that meets the National Water Quality Guidelines.
Thank you to beachgoers for their cooperation when sewage-related matters temporarily affect public access to our beaches.The City of Cape Town
Click here to read the full press release.
More from Local
Cape Town Birding Big Year launched
John Maytham speaks to Mike Buckham, chairman of the Cape Bird Club.Read More
Postbank reverses thousands of SASSA payment errors after glitch
Clarence Ford speaks to Bongani Diako, the head of communications and spokesperson at Postbank following another glitch with SASSA payments.Read More
Keep your pets safe during a heatwave
Joburg SPCA shares tips to make sure your pets are comfortable during a heatwave.Read More
Don't stop for grapes along N1, De Doorns police warn after robbery reports
With grape harvesting season well under way, there’ve been growing reports of motorists being robbed along the N1 highway in Boland Town.Read More
Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap
"If ever there was an indication of a host's approach to their guests, that would be it; the small bar of Lux cut in half".Read More
16 Mile Beach: SA's longest beach has receeded 52 metres between 1937 and today
Jennifer Murray, Wits University student based her thesis on erosion, specifically at SA's longest Yzerfontein beach, 16 Mile.Read More
'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt
Ray White in conversation with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group about the latest round of stage 6 loadshedding.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.Read More
Unmanaged energy consumption now becoming real threat to SA businesses
It has never been more important for businesses big and small to manage their energy consumption says CBI's Roger Hislop.Read More