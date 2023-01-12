Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed





The City of Cape Town thanks beachgoers for being patient and allowing for processes to take its course following the closure of Llandudno Beach.

Water samples have been taken and the City confirms that the water meets the requirements to resume recreational activities, as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

While the City celebrates this win, two other beaches have been closed and remain closed until further notice.

Hout Bay Beach will remained closed until further notice

The beach has been closed as a precautionary measure, while the City investigates possible pollution sources

The City is taking regular water samples to test its quality until it meets the minimum requirements as declared by the National Water Quality Guidelines

Warning signs have been put in place and the public is advised to follow them until the area has been declared safe

Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident. The City of Cape Town

Dalebrook tidal pool has once again been temporarily closed

The area that's been closed is between the tidal pools, from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay

The temporary closure is the result of a sewage overflow

The cause for the overflow is yet to be confirmed and is under investigation

The City is routinely taking water samples to monitor the levels up until it's at a level that meets the National Water Quality Guidelines.

Thank you to beachgoers for their cooperation when sewage-related matters temporarily affect public access to our beaches. The City of Cape Town

