Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy expert Matthew Cruise, Head of Business Intelligence at Hohm Energy.
- Energy regulator Nersa has approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years.
- The huge increase starts with an 18.65% price hike in April.
National energy regulator Nersa has approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years.
The huge hike sets in this April when the price of electricity will go up by 18.65%.
The balance of the full increase comes into effect in April 2024.
Media statement - Energy Regulator decision on Eskom's MYPD5 revenue application for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years pic.twitter.com/nXY2AHbCN6' NERSA_ZA (@NERSA_ZA) January 12, 2023
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, energy expert Matthew Cruise (Head of Business Intelligence at Hohm Energy) agrees this is a terrifying prospect.
It's sad to see that 18.65% has been approved by Nersa... up until now they've been approving less than 10% increases for Eskom, trying to keep the prices low for the consumer. It's their mandate to do that...Matthew Cruise, Head: Business intelligence - Hohm Energy
...but they lost a number of different court applications brought by Eskom recently which put them in a really difficult position when it came to this decision.Matthew Cruise, Head: Business Intelligence - Hohm Energy
Although Eskom wasn't granted the 32% increase it applied for, 18.65% is far too high for the consumers out there already struggling to make ends meet Cruise emphasizes.
Will this increased revenue serve any purpose or is it a case of throwing good money after bad when it comes to our failing power utility?
Throwing good money after bad perfectly summarises what is happening at Eskom Cruise says, "where it seems like no matter how much money we put in it just goes into a black hole".
This is especially in view of the revelations coming from the power utility this year.
Eskom's been very forthcoming about what's actually happening at the power stations... the revelations of the different kind of mafia entities embedded within each of the power stations...Matthew Cruise, Head: Business Intelligence - Hohm Energy
...and the revelation as well that there's not going to be any coal or big gas or nuclear coming online from South Africa because we've committed to the renewable energy goals and taken money for it... We've almost committed ourselves to what amounts to ten years of load shedding going forward...Matthew Cruise, Head: Business Intelligence - Hohm Energy
So we're paying... more for a service that's basically halved in its delivery to us, a service which is a basic human right according to our Constitution.Matthew Cruise, Head: Business Intelligence - Hohm Energy
