'It is important for schools to have anti-bullying policies' - Wendy Pascoe





Wendy Pascoe explains that children will either withdraw or isolate themselves as a way of dealing with bullying.

A child's way of dealing with bullying or any traumatic experience, they will automatically withdraw or isolate themselves. Wendy Pascoe, Private Investigator

She feels that homes no longer have a structure because parents are more of their children's friends than parents, and that is a big problem.

I think personally the big problem at home is parenting is not parenting anymore. It is more like a friend relationship. We are not friends, so we still need to have that parent child relationship. Wendy Pascoe, Private Investigator

The best way for parents to deal with bullying is to first speak to the principal of the school. Pascoe says that if the problem persists, the parents can open a case against the school board.

It is very important for these schools to have anti-bullying policies in place, and parents need to be aware of what that policy is. Wendy Pascoe, Private Investigator

Pascoe does not think that school principals and teachers are equipped to deal with bullying.

Listen to the audio above for more.