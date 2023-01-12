Elon Musk breaks the world record...for losing the most money
According to Guinness World Records, he has lost somewhere between $182 billion and $200 billion since November 2021.
RELATED: Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker
This loss has revoked his title as the World's Richest Person, as his net worth plummeted from $320 billion in 2021 to $138 billion as of January 2023, according to Forbes.
This is largely due to the poor performance of his revolutionary invention as Tesla's stock dropped 65% in 2022, according to Guinness World Records.
This drop was accelerated when he bought Twitter for roughly $44 billion, according to reports.
RELATED: Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs
Many have taken to social media to react to the announcement of this record-breaking title, but the reactions have been mixed.
Lost ? Or spent ? Maybe he should look under Twitter?' NiceGuyAndy podcast (@ogNiceGuyAndy) January 7, 2023
Huh, I don’t feel richer? Libs said if the wealthy give up their wealth then we all get richer.' Guy (@GuyPhlanx) January 10, 2023
Of course Libs also think Musk has Billions in actual dollar bills.
Hey @elonmusk let me know if you need fifty or so to get you through to payday.' Alberta Strong (@AB_4Ever_Strong) January 10, 2023
Damn @elonmusk just give me $1bil if you throwing it out like that 🥺' 📸 MODELBOYJD 📸 (@modelboyjd) January 11, 2023
While some have found the humour in the situation, others have expressed their sympathies and support.
Wow I am sorry for your mishap. It must be hard. But you are young and very smart .you will make it back in no time ...' Vickie March (@March4Vickie) January 11, 2023
Give him time he will make it up.' George Davies (@GeorgeD69223398) January 11, 2023
Saying that $182 billion and $200 billion is a large sum of money would be an understatement, but for many in the billion-dollar league, losing that amount will leave only a dent in their bank balance, which can be said for Musk, as he remains the world's second-richest person.
And don’t worry, even though Musk has lost more money than any human in history, he won't be going hungry any time soon - he’s still the world’s second-richest person.Guinness World Records
