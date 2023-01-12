Cape Town tops the list with the most food delivery orders between 12-4am





The Uber Eats Annual Cravings Report gives a snapshot of South Africans eating habits.

Cape Town tops the list with the most vegan orders.

Ice was the most ordered item on Uber Eats in 2022.

Uber eats. Picture: Twitter: @UberEATS

Capetonians love to order food online. Late-night orders, to be exact.

According to the 2022 Annual Cravings Report released by Uber Eats, Cape Town tops the list with the most orders between 12am and 4am.

The annual report by the popular food delivery service provides a snapshot of the trends in South Africa’s eating habits.

Cape Town is also the 'vegan capital' of South Africa, placing the most vegan orders in 2022 ahead of Johannesburg and Durban.

The most ordered item on Uber Eats in South Africa last year, surprisingly, wasn't a food item. Ice! Yes, ice. South Africans appear to have ordered over 500 000 bags of ice.

They order bags of ice. Why do you think they order bags of ice after midnight? For last minute drinks! Barbara Friedman, 'Barbs Wire' correspondent.

The most eye-catching bit of information contained in the report, is the amount of money spent by a single individual on one order.

Someone spent close to R13 000 on over 30 curries from the same restaurant.

Crazy, but true!

