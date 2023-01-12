Bobby the donkey receives love and support... but there's room for lots more!
Earlier this month, a donkey named Bobby was showered with kindness from the teams at Cart Horse Protection Association and Donkey Champions at Eseltjiesrus Donkey Sanctuary.
The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa wrote on their Facebook page, "Saving Bobby is going to take a village so we are extremely grateful for their help and selfless professional support that will help ensure that Bobby crosses the finish line in good health with his trust in the kindness of humanity restored."
See the Facebook posts below:
If you are passionate about helping Bobby, or finding out more about the work the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa does, you can find their contact details below:
Website: www.awscape.org.za
Facebook: @awsphilippi Mobile: 082 6011 761 Email: admin@awscape.org.za
This article first appeared on KFM : Bobby the donkey receives love and support... but there's room for lots more!
Source : https://www.facebook.com/awsphilippi
