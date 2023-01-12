CT Jazzathon returns to the V&A Waterfront
-
The Cape Town Jazzathon takes place from 13-15 January 2023.
-
The '"People’s Festival" is the longest running music festival in the country.
-
The festival also incorporates the "Jazzathon Summer Showcase", which will focus on the discovery of unknown artists.
The Cape Town Jazzathon returns to it’s traditional home at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre this year.
The sounds of smooth jazz will fill the air at the popular tourist spot from Friday, 13 January until Sunday, 15 January.
The "People’s Festival", as it’s known, is the longest running music festival in the country and will feature at least six performances daily, from 1pm to 8pm.
The festival also incorporates the "Jazzathon Summer Showcase", which will focus on the discovery of unknown artists and community-based music schools.
Like so many other annual events, the Cape Town Jazzathon was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but on its return last year the event was held at the Grand Arena at Grandwest Casino.
Jazz lovers will be pleased to know that this year, there'll be two editions of the Jazzathon, with the second event taking place at Grandwest later this year.
We've managed to pull together 15 of the most amazing young, up and coming artists from all over the Western Cape.Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.
We've got a band from George. We've got a band from Saldanha Bay. We've got a band from Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Ocean View, Lotus River, Mitchells Plain. Don't ask me how we've done it, but we found them.Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.
They come from mainly music schools that operate as NGOs. People are struggling, but they are helping take the youth into their care, take them off the streets and they're harnessing their talent.Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Entertainment
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.Read More
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments
The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more.Read More
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show
The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.Read More
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award
The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America.Read More
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.Read More
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.Read More
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots
J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.Read More
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23
David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023.Read More