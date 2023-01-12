CT Jazzathon returns to the V&A Waterfront





The Cape Town Jazzathon takes place from 13-15 January 2023.

The '"People’s Festival" is the longest running music festival in the country.

The festival also incorporates the "Jazzathon Summer Showcase", which will focus on the discovery of unknown artists.

The Cape Town Jazzathon, also known as ‘The Peoples Festival,’ celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022. Picture: @capetownjazzathon/Instagram

The Cape Town Jazzathon returns to it’s traditional home at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre this year.

The sounds of smooth jazz will fill the air at the popular tourist spot from Friday, 13 January until Sunday, 15 January.

The "People’s Festival", as it’s known, is the longest running music festival in the country and will feature at least six performances daily, from 1pm to 8pm.

The festival also incorporates the "Jazzathon Summer Showcase", which will focus on the discovery of unknown artists and community-based music schools.

Like so many other annual events, the Cape Town Jazzathon was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but on its return last year the event was held at the Grand Arena at Grandwest Casino.

Jazz lovers will be pleased to know that this year, there'll be two editions of the Jazzathon, with the second event taking place at Grandwest later this year.

We've managed to pull together 15 of the most amazing young, up and coming artists from all over the Western Cape. Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.

We've got a band from George. We've got a band from Saldanha Bay. We've got a band from Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Ocean View, Lotus River, Mitchells Plain. Don't ask me how we've done it, but we found them. Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.

They come from mainly music schools that operate as NGOs. People are struggling, but they are helping take the youth into their care, take them off the streets and they're harnessing their talent. Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.

Listen to the audio for more.