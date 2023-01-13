Future Radio lead singer on releasing singles, 'they can dominate music market'





Photo by: say-cheesephotography.jpg

Even though the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown saw many putting projects on hold in 2020, songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist, Johnny Lategan together with guitarist and visual artist, Drikus Roets were busy starting their band Future Radio.

I had the vision since 2018 and I really wanted to create something different. I didn't want it to be another rock band so what we decided was we gonna do visuals and also music. Johnny Lategan, Songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist - Future Radio Band

Lategan says the lockdown worked to their advantage because it gave them the time to work on creating their brand and developing their skills.

So each of our songs on the album gets released as a single... Johnny Lategan, Songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist - Future Radio Band

He says their strategy stems from a realisation that singles can dominate the music market.

Time and resources invested in creating content they believe people would love to see has paid off he believes.

Lategan says the addition of visual content has helped them build a following on social media.

Scroll to the audio to listen to the full interview and their newly released song.