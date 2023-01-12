Cape Town's tourism boom





Clarence Ford is joined by James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, to discuss the influx of tourism into the Mother City.

© moovstock/123rf.com

Vos explains that the statistics show an increase in tourism.

So, I’m really happy to report that our preliminary figures point to a good season for tourism in the metro. James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth

Vos says that the City of Cape Town is processing 30 000 international passengers a day, which represents a significant increase in possible tourism revenue.

That comes down to 191 international flights per week. This is more airplanes per week than even before Covid-19 and this amounts to approximately 1.6 million two-way seats between the period of November and March. That will bring about 8 billion rand in additional tourism revenue spend for Cape Town. James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth

Vos attributes the increase to efforts made by the City of Cape Town, Cape Town Tourism and its various partners in the industry.

He says they have been working with various airlines to establish direct flights to Cape Town from areas such as North America, South America and Europe.

Cape Town exists in a global village and so we need to connect Cape Town to those cities all around the world for direct flights and for destination awareness. James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth

He says tourists are also brought in by cruise ships.

We’re getting the volume now out of cruise ships, we’ve got 75 cruise liners that are lined up to dock in Cape Town from now until the end of the cruise season. James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth

The main aim, says Vos, is to turn the volume into revenue - the local industry needs to be able to capitalise on the high number of tourists into the City.

