One person arrested after MyCiti bus set alight in Hout Bay
-
The MyCiti bus was transporting 40 passengers at the time of the incident.
-
One person has been arrested in connection with the stoning and burning of the bus.
A MyCiTi bus was stoned and set alight in an apparent taxi-related protest in Hout Bay on Wednesday evening.
The protest resulted in the blockading of the Hout Bay Gateway Circle at Imizamo Yethu.
The bus was reportedly transporting 40 passengers at the time of the incident.
Nobody was harmed in the attack.
According to the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for transport, Roberto Quintas, one person has been arrested.
This was in response to the fining and impoundment that took place earlier in Hout Bay that day - earlier in the morning around an illegal taxi rank that sort of established itself.Roberto Quintas, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport
This response by taxi operators in the area then escalated to the point where a MyCiti bus carrying 40 passengers, who were thankfully all unharmed in this process, was pelted with rocks and stones.Roberto Quintas, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport
The bus burnt out on Victoria Road in Hout Bay at the MyCiti stop there. The bus driver was taken by City safety and security services to open a case, which has taken place.Roberto Quintas, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport .
