People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
John Maytham interviews Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT.
As the saying goes, 'a picture says a thousand words', but what happens when the picture is an unfair, biased representation or depiction?
Dr Esmita Charani and team published an article titled 'People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications.'
The article shares concerns about the way in which diseases are depicted in global health imagery, specifically people of colour.
The use of imagery to depict diseases is important as it conveys symptoms of illnesses, says Dr Charani.
The most recent scenario of the incorrect use of imagery to showcase illness was monkey pox in Europe.
Dr Charani says that despite the illness affecting Europeans, the imagery used were of black individuals.
Images are a very powerful tool, and with that we have to be very careful in how we represent people from different geographies, from different ethnicities and from different parts of the world.Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
Their study made use of an exercise to review the use of imagery in global health in relation to antibiotic resistance.
The study found an over representation of people of colour, particularly women and children in vulnerable situations, seeking medical attention.
There are clear boundaries and codes of ethics for how we represent people when they are patients...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour.Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
An important aspect that's needed when using imagery of patients is consent, which according to the findings from the study was absent.
It's vital that the individuals in the images have given their consent under the right conditions, and that they're fully aware of what the images are going to be used for, and where it's going to be shown, says Dr Charani.
Dr Charani states that there are cases where the lines between noble work done by organisations, and the promotion of the organisation becomes blurred.
In one case an organisation's images showing vulnerable people of colour receiving healthcare, became paid stock images.
There were no standards to guide photographers, organisations and healthcare professionals on how to use imagery, particularly of patients...Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
In order to combat this, Dr Esmita Charani and team have taken steps to evaluate the use of imagery in global health, but more importantly to provide a framework for photographers, organisations and healthcare professionals to help them be more mindful and respectful when taking and using images.
...to provide a framework for organisations, for individuals, for photographers, for healthcare professionals to be mindful...also, in the process, the four criteria that need to be adhered to in relation to adherence, integrity, consent and representation when deciding to use images of people who may be patients.Dr Esmita Charani, honorary associate professor at UCT
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay
More from Local
WATCH: SANCCOB's first African penguin release amidst avian flu response
Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds successfully released 51 African penguins in Betty’s Bay.Read More
Nersa tariff increase: what does this mean for South Africans?
'It's unreasonable to expect that the same people who have broken everything down, will now fix it with the same leadership.'Read More
‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark
Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition to end the 30% matric pass mark requirement.Read More
'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.Read More
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?
Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.Read More
Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam
What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire.Read More
Load curtailment: how does it impact large power users?
John Maytham interviews Fanele Mondi, chief executive officer of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG).Read More
One person arrested after MyCiti bus set alight in Hout Bay
Mandy Wiener speaks to Roberto Quintas, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport.Read More
Bobby the donkey receives love and support... but there's room for lots more!
The Animal Welfare Society of SA and Cart Horse Protection Association could use your help.Read More
More from Politics
Nersa tariff increase: what does this mean for South Africans?
'It's unreasonable to expect that the same people who have broken everything down, will now fix it with the same leadership.'Read More
'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.Read More
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?
Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.Read More
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'
In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.Read More
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire
Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.Read More
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'
Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 2017?Read More
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with EWN's Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa
Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 in Luthuli House.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief'
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare
After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy.Read More