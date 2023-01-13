Streaming issues? Report here
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!

13 January 2023 7:20 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
NASA
Weather
SPACE
SANSA

John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.
Nasa’s Kepler space telescope team has identified 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and in the habitable zone of their star. Picture: Nasa
Nasa’s Kepler space telescope team has identified 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and in the habitable zone of their star. Picture: Nasa

Capetonians are well conditioned to keeping an eye on the weather often experiencing a face full of sunshine one moment and then a frigid gust of wind an hour or so later.

Now though, experts are telling us that we may need to expand our climatological powers of observation and take note of the weather outside of our immediate geography. Way, way outside.

In November last year, the Space Weather Centre was launched by the South African National Space Agency (Sansa) in Hermanus with the express purpose of monitoring and forecasting the weather in space. The centre is operated by eight full-time space weather forecasters, seven of whom are women.

In brief and according to NASA, space weather is activity on the Sun’s surface that can spew gas and other particles into space. This stream of particles is known as the solar wind and is charged with electricity and radiation. When the solar wind, and the particles they carry, collide with the Earth they can impact our satellite systems and even disrupt power grids that provide our electricity (as if we don't have enough issues in that regard).

Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell, managing director of Sansa in Hermanus, speaks with John Maytham to illuminate us further why space weather forecasting is so important and its broader implications in terms of telecommunications, navigation, and even agriculture.

Space weather has been declared a global challenge. So South Africa is sitting on the international stage in terms of talking about space weather and how do we understand it better? How do we improve our models to predict it and what are the regional impacts.

Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell, Managing Director - South African National Space Agency (Sansa)

Something South Africans can be very proud of, is that South Africa is one of only five countries that was designated to provide space with information to the aviation sector internationally.

Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell, Managing Director - South African National Space Agency (Sansa)

Scroll up for full audio.




