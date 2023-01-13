Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
It has been reported by the entertainment outlet, TMZ, that Lisa went into full cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was found unresponsive by her housekeeper, and it was later confirmed by Lisa’s family that she had passed away at a Califonia hospital.
"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the family said in a statement.
Her mother and Elvis’ wife of six years, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement to People magazine: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."
Lisa followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming a singer/songwriter and released three albums, with her “To Whom It May Concern” album reaching number 5 on Billboard’s album chart.
She also had a few notable and highly publicised marriages to Michael Jackson in 1994 and Nicolas Cage in 2002.
Lisa and Priscilla were last seen together on Tuesday at the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler was awarded Best Actor in a drama for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis." He also thanked the two women in his acceptance speech.
Celebrities like actress Leah Remini, actor John Travolta and singer Pink have taken to social media to share their condolences with Lisa's family and fans.
This article first appeared on KFM : Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
