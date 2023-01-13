Nersa tariff increase: what does this mean for South Africans?





John Maytham interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson of Rivonia Circle and member of the Rise Mzansi campaign.

Yesterday (Thursday) energy regulator Nersa granted Eskom's revenue application, agreeing on an 18.65% tariff increase.

Many have expressed their disagreement in the outcome of the application, as majority of South Africans are already struggling to meet their daily needs.

This will have an impact not just on everyday living expenses, but business as well, which take a toll on our economy.

Zibi shares in simple terms, the process of coming up with the tariff percentage:

The reason for the application is that Eskom would make a "detailed submission" outlining how much they need and the reason for needing the money

After consideration, Nersa will then make their decision agreeing on an amount – either a percentage increase or decrease

Nersa may also propose a revenue recovery increase which essentially is when Nersa will provide the funds that they previously declined

Zibi states that if the above-mentioned systems aren't in place, Eskom "may very well collapse".

As a short-term solution to the tariff increase, citizens would need to use less electricity, but Zibi clarifies that the problem is much deeper and systemic, and ultimately cannot be delt with short-term.

This is devastating to consumers. Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle

Some may ask 'what can we do?' or 'should it even be up to us to find solutions?'

Rise, a campaign 'building a movement of patriotic South Africans', organisers, mobilises and empowers citizens to build a country where people are free to pursue happiness and well-being.

This came about as a way to enable the public to get involved in decision-making processes that will affect the country and ultimately their well-being.

In essence, this is why we have Rise Mzansi and the Rise campaign and in essence it is an opportunity for South Africans who are looking for an opportunity to be active politically and public representatives, but also in terms of contributing ideas. Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle

Zibi states that the tariff increase is the result of poor management from the ANC and Eskom.

This is the outcome of the ANC's mismanagement of policy mismanagement of the economy and mismanagement of key state institutes such as Eskom. Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle

Zibi points out that Ramapahosa has been in the ANC NEC since 1991 and to expect him to make change and come up with new ideas at this point, when he's had 32 years to make a change is "naive".

It's unreasonable to expect that the same people who have broken everything down, will now fix it with the same leadership. Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle

Now is the opportunity for us to try new alternatives. Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle

