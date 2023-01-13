Nersa tariff increase: what does this mean for South Africans?
John Maytham interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson of Rivonia Circle and member of the Rise Mzansi campaign.
Yesterday (Thursday) energy regulator Nersa granted Eskom's revenue application, agreeing on an 18.65% tariff increase.
RELATED: Nersa: Eskom granted tariff hike under strict conditions
Many have expressed their disagreement in the outcome of the application, as majority of South Africans are already struggling to meet their daily needs.
This will have an impact not just on everyday living expenses, but business as well, which take a toll on our economy.
Zibi shares in simple terms, the process of coming up with the tariff percentage:
- The reason for the application is that Eskom would make a "detailed submission" outlining how much they need and the reason for needing the money
- After consideration, Nersa will then make their decision agreeing on an amount – either a percentage increase or decrease
- Nersa may also propose a revenue recovery increase which essentially is when Nersa will provide the funds that they previously declined
Zibi states that if the above-mentioned systems aren't in place, Eskom "may very well collapse".
As a short-term solution to the tariff increase, citizens would need to use less electricity, but Zibi clarifies that the problem is much deeper and systemic, and ultimately cannot be delt with short-term.
This is devastating to consumers.Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle
Some may ask 'what can we do?' or 'should it even be up to us to find solutions?'
Rise, a campaign 'building a movement of patriotic South Africans', organisers, mobilises and empowers citizens to build a country where people are free to pursue happiness and well-being.
This came about as a way to enable the public to get involved in decision-making processes that will affect the country and ultimately their well-being.
In essence, this is why we have Rise Mzansi and the Rise campaign and in essence it is an opportunity for South Africans who are looking for an opportunity to be active politically and public representatives, but also in terms of contributing ideas.Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle
Zibi states that the tariff increase is the result of poor management from the ANC and Eskom.
This is the outcome of the ANC's mismanagement of policy mismanagement of the economy and mismanagement of key state institutes such as Eskom.Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle
Zibi points out that Ramapahosa has been in the ANC NEC since 1991 and to expect him to make change and come up with new ideas at this point, when he's had 32 years to make a change is "naive".
It's unreasonable to expect that the same people who have broken everything down, will now fix it with the same leadership.Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle
Now is the opportunity for us to try new alternatives.Songezo Zibi, Chairman at Rivonia Circle
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @NERSA_ZA/Twitter
More from Local
WATCH: SANCCOB's first African penguin release amidst avian flu response
Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds successfully released 51 African penguins in Betty’s Bay.Read More
People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.Read More
‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark
Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition to end the 30% matric pass mark requirement.Read More
'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.Read More
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?
Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting this April.Read More
Tourists terrified as elephant poachers fire shots at boat on Jozini Dam
What was supposed to be a relaxing game viewing boat ride turned into a nightmare as suspected elephant poachers opened fire.Read More
Load curtailment: how does it impact large power users?
John Maytham interviews Fanele Mondi, chief executive officer of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG).Read More
One person arrested after MyCiti bus set alight in Hout Bay
Mandy Wiener speaks to Roberto Quintas, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport.Read More
Bobby the donkey receives love and support... but there's room for lots more!
The Animal Welfare Society of SA and Cart Horse Protection Association could use your help.Read More
More from Politics
People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.Read More
'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.Read More
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?
Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.Read More
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'
In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.Read More
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire
Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.Read More
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'
Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 2017?Read More
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with EWN's Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa
Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 in Luthuli House.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief'
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare
After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy.Read More