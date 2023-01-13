



Ray White spoke to Mmusi Maimane, BOSA leader.

Maimane said this system is educating children for unemployment .

He has called for an overhaul of the entire education system.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Maimane has called for the pass mark to be raised to 50% and stated that the current system of education is doing a disservice to students.

It is quite striking to wonder, in the bottom 80% of schools in our country, why we accept our kids are being educated for unemployment. They are being educated for incompetence, no one can claim that a child is proficient at a 30% pass mark. Mmusi Maimane, BOSA leader

He said the entire education system needs to be overhauled in order to ensure children are given every opportunity to compete in a future economy.

Some of the improvements Maimane said need to be made in this overhaul are improvements to the school infrastructure, and ensuring that quality teachers are incentivised to teach core subjects.

He added that the basic education Minister Angie Motshekga needs to be removed as she is not doing what needs to be done to improve the education system.

This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark