‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark

Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
WATCH: SANCCOB's first African penguin release amidst avian flu response
Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds successfully released 51 African penguins in Betty's Bay.
13 January 2023 9:12 AM
Nersa tariff increase: what does this mean for South Africans?
'It's unreasonable to expect that the same people who have broken everything down, will now fix it with the same leadership.'
13 January 2023 8:49 AM
People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.
13 January 2023 7:38 AM
View all Local
'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.
13 January 2023 6:48 AM
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?
Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to...
12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'
In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the...
11 January 2023 5:14 PM
View all Politics
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential...
12 January 2023 7:07 PM
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?
Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom's electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th...
12 January 2023 5:40 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'
A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.
12 January 2023 4:49 PM
View all Business
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.
13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Future Radio lead singer on releasing singles, 'they can dominate music market'
Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Lategan member of Future Radio band, which released its debut album, Freedom, in 2020.
13 January 2023 4:46 AM
Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value?
You may know that you can insure your vehicle for retail value or market value, but did you know there is a third option?
12 January 2023 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy
The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.
12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route
David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.
11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)
After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.
4 January 2023 9:45 AM
View all Sport
CT Jazzathon returns to the V&A Waterfront
Pippa Hudson speaks to Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.
12 January 2023 2:36 PM
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City....
12 January 2023 7:15 AM
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments
The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more.
11 January 2023 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!
John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.
13 January 2023 7:20 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL)
Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn't seem to know what country he was in.
5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her
If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.
5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire
Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.
11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season
The city's municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.
4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy
A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy.
4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this...
12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion
We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi...
11 January 2023 5:25 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with...
10 January 2023 5:10 PM
View all Opinion
‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark

13 January 2023 7:22 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Education
Mmusi Maimane
Matric pass rate
ray white
Bosa
Build one South Africa

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition to end the 30% matric pass mark requirement.

Ray White spoke to Mmusi Maimane, BOSA leader.

  • Maimane said this system is educating children for unemployment.

  • He has called for an overhaul of the entire education system.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Maimane has called for the pass mark to be raised to 50% and stated that the current system of education is doing a disservice to students.

It is quite striking to wonder, in the bottom 80% of schools in our country, why we accept our kids are being educated for unemployment. They are being educated for incompetence, no one can claim that a child is proficient at a 30% pass mark.

Mmusi Maimane, BOSA leader

He said the entire education system needs to be overhauled in order to ensure children are given every opportunity to compete in a future economy.

Some of the improvements Maimane said need to be made in this overhaul are improvements to the school infrastructure, and ensuring that quality teachers are incentivised to teach core subjects.

He added that the basic education Minister Angie Motshekga needs to be removed as she is not doing what needs to be done to improve the education system.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark




