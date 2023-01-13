WATCH: SANCCOB's first African penguin release amidst avian flu response





On Sunday, 8 January 2023, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) successfully released 51 African penguins at the Stony Point colony in Betty’s Bay.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) seabird hospital in Cape Town has been under quarantine since the end of November 2022 following an outbreak of Avian Influenza.

It's therefore been a challenging time at the seabird sanctuary where close to 500 coastal birds were being cared for and monitored daily for any bird flu symptoms.

Sea birds in their care include penguins, Kelp gulls and a Black-headed herons.

We are happy to report that our increased biosecurity protocols allowed us to isolate some areas of our facility that were not affected by the disease. Nicky Stander, head of conservation at SANCCOB.

The release of the coastal birds back into their natural habitat is seen as an incredible achievement, due to the strict biosecurity measures which had to be adhered to in order to prevent the spread of the avian Influenza disease.

Being under quarantine meant that SANCCOB could not release birds and were only permitted to admit newly acquired patients to the seabird hospital if they were in urgent need of intensive care.

A separate off-site facility enabled them to care for most of the new seabirds admitted from the wild.

Before SANCCOB can release any birds, they must be kept in an isolated area where all the birds are free from symptoms and test negative for bird flu.

Whilst the news is positive, SANCCOB Cape Town remains under state-mandated quarantine, and strict biosecurity measures are still being implemented. Dr David Roberts, SANCCOB’s Clinical Veterinarian.

Over 350 birds remain in SANCCOB's care, some of which are still affected by avian influenza.

According to Roberts, although the infected birds are mostly asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, it is still a lot of work to feed and care for so many penguins that are otherwise ready for release.

The organisation will continue to work closely with the Department of Agriculture on a testing and release strategy that minimises risk to seabirds in the wild.