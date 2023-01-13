[PICS] Bob-Voyage! Rescued sea turtle at Two Oceans Aquarium finally going home
It's been a long journey for Bob, the green sea turtle who's called the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town home for the past 8 years.
On the 6th of November 2014, an injured turtle was found stranded at De Hoop Nature Reserve, and immediately transported to the turtle rehabilitation team at the Two Oceans Aquarium.
On arrival, the turtle weighed only 16.6kg and had multiple injuries, including severe bruising, fractures on the bottom shell, loss of scales, and exposed bone.
Staff began treating the turtle, watching him bob around the tank.
Naturally, they named him Bob!
But it was only the beginning of Bob's rehabilitation, which would last more than 8 years.
After a full checkup, including x-rays, blood tests, antibiotics, and pain relief, it was found that his fractured bottom shell was infected.
Exacerbated by digestive system issues, the infection spread to his blood, which ultimately resulted in brain damage, affecting his behaviour and ability to breathe normally—resulting in intensive care with tube feeding, daily wound care, and lots of fluids.
Bob also pooped out several single-use plastic bags and balloons, highlighting the issue of pollution and its impact on the state of our oceans.
The picture of this ingested plastic turned Bob into an ambassador for the threats caused by plastic waste.
Ingesting plastics is believed to cause serious bowel issues for turtles and even fatalities.
It was initially thought that Bob would never be healthy enough to be released back into the wild, due to the neurological damage that negatively affected some of the species-specific behaviours necessary for survival.
But true to Bob, he slowly regained these abilities following an intensive 'rewilding' programme.
So the time has come for us to say farewell to Bob, who'll be released into the Indian Ocean later this month. He will be released from the beach in a marine protected area, with as little distraction as possible so he heads straight into the sea.
But don't fret; you'll still be able to follow Bob wherever he may go.
Just before his release day, Bob will be tagged with a tracker so that we can follow him on his exciting journey in the ocean.
If you want to say goodbye, this is your last chance, as Bob will be taken out of the I&J Ocean Exhibit and flown to KwaZulu-Natal in the week of January 23rd.
So, head down to the Two Oceans Aquarium to say your farewells and wish Bob luck before the next stage of his adventure!
