CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'
Cape Town strikes excellence as 'Air Safaris 269' bags PETA's (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) 'Animal-Friendly African Safaris Award.'
With over 14 packages to choose from, 'Air Safaris 269' took first prize amongst other worthy nominees for:
1) Offering wildlife viewing on protected reserves or national parks.
2) Maintaining a respectful distance from wild animals and minimizing stress on them.
3) Serving an exclusive vegan experience, from toiletries and linens to a vegan braai and melktert for a unique South African feel.
4) Promoting zero trophy hunting.
5) A unique fly-in adventure and safari experience around Southern Africa.
'Air Safaris 269' offers a unique experience for conscious travellers.
Veganism is still a foreign concept in many parts of Africa, so after traveling extensively as a vegan family, we knew that vegan travellers like us, wanting to come on safari, would be unsure of how to navigate the challenge.JC De Klerk, ex-pilot and Air Safaris 269 owner
We want to serve conscious minded travellers, to explore Africa in a conscious way. We felt that travellers like us would want to be part of the solution.JC De Klerk, ex-pilot and Air Safaris 269 owner
Here's what you might experience on a tour with 'Air Safaris 269'...
Beautiful, right?!
We also recognize the other PETA winners in this category:
- Alluring Africa, Winter Park, Florida - World Vegan Travel, Squamish, British Columbia, Canada - Kings Camp, White River, Mpumalanga, South Africa - Vegan Safari Africa, Boseja, Maun, Botswana
A special shout out to Kings Camp (Mpumalanga) and Vegan Safari (Botswana) for also representing South Africa and its beautiful animals.
Well done, Air Safaris 269!
Here's to more wins that contribute to a cruelty-free world — thank you for your contribution.
This article first appeared on KFM : CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'
Source : https://www.instagram.com/jc_de_klerk/?hl=en
More from Lifestyle
Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
Meet Cape Town's first blind tour guide
Clarence chats to Winston Fani, who is striving to be Cape Town's first blind tour guide.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
Future Radio lead singer on releasing singles, 'they can dominate music market'
Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Lategan member of Future Radio band, which released its debut album, Freedom, in 2020.Read More
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.Read More
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'
A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.Read More
Did you know you can insure your car for an agreed value?
You may know that you can insure your vehicle for retail value or market value, but did you know there is a third option?Read More
Cape Town tops the list with the most food delivery orders between 12-4am
The data is based on the 2022 Annual Cravings Report released by Uber Eats.Read More