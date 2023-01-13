



Cape Town strikes excellence as 'Air Safaris 269' bags PETA's (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) 'Animal-Friendly African Safaris Award.'

With over 14 packages to choose from, 'Air Safaris 269' took first prize amongst other worthy nominees for:

1) Offering wildlife viewing on protected reserves or national parks.

2) Maintaining a respectful distance from wild animals and minimizing stress on them.

3) Serving an exclusive vegan experience, from toiletries and linens to a vegan braai and melktert for a unique South African feel.

4) Promoting zero trophy hunting.

5) A unique fly-in adventure and safari experience around Southern Africa.

'Air Safaris 269' offers a unique experience for conscious travellers.

Veganism is still a foreign concept in many parts of Africa, so after traveling extensively as a vegan family, we knew that vegan travellers like us, wanting to come on safari, would be unsure of how to navigate the challenge. JC De Klerk, ex-pilot and Air Safaris 269 owner

We want to serve conscious minded travellers, to explore Africa in a conscious way. We felt that travellers like us would want to be part of the solution. JC De Klerk, ex-pilot and Air Safaris 269 owner

Here's what you might experience on a tour with 'Air Safaris 269'...

Beautiful, right?!

We also recognize the other PETA winners in this category:

A special shout out to Kings Camp (Mpumalanga) and Vegan Safari (Botswana) for also representing South Africa and its beautiful animals.

Well done, Air Safaris 269!

Here's to more wins that contribute to a cruelty-free world — thank you for your contribution.

This article first appeared on KFM : CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'