Poisoning political leaders—nothing new in South Africa's history





Imraan Coovadia is the author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past', which explores the use of toxins and poisoning as a form of assassination in the history of South Africa’s political turmoil.

Firstly, I think it holds our imagination. Unlike other kinds of killings, poison is very vivid, and the stories of poisonings are very vivid. Imraan Coovadia, Academic and author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past'

Imraan says that his research shows that there is an inherent fear of poisoning in Southern African culture. This fear has been around for hundreds of years.

My research shows that there are two main strands of poisoning in our history. One is that there is a very strong, popular fear of poisoning in Sub-Saharan Africa and that goes back many centuries. People fear being poisoned. Imraan Coovadia, Academic and author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past'

Imraan explains that the poisoning of public figures and political leaders is not a new practice in South Africa, elaborating that political parties have been wary of it for years.

Particularly inside the culture of political parties like Zanu PF and the ANC, senior leaders often fear poisoning because it comes from the hand of someone who’s very close to them but is secretly hostile. Imraan Coovadia, Academic and author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past'

The other part of this is that the Rhodesian Army and the South African Army before 1994 did actually use poison on a number of spectacular occasions to carry out political assassinations. Imraan Coovadia, Academic and author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past'

This history suggests that there is a level of experience and maybe even expertise in the country, which may have led to the poisoning of public figures in recent years.

Imraan also believes that in some cases, a poisoning can be staged in order to capitalise on fear and gain favor.

There’s very little proof that Mabuza or Zuma were actually poisoned. My view is that they use it as a kind of storytelling to consolidate their support and create opposition to people they see as adversaries. Imraan Coovadia, Academic and author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past'

He states that poisoning as a form of assassination has not been common since pre-1994 but poisoning is still often used in intimate scenarios.

There are definitely uses of poison in our country in intimate spaces, you know, between husbands and wives. And poison is very readily available. Imraan Coovadia, Academic and author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past'

He does elaborate, however, that the rate of poisoning cases is nowhere near the levels of other forms of violence such as firearms in South Africa.

He states that the country should view recent incidents as terror attacks and treat them as deliberate attempts to disrupt terror and sow fear.

We kind of have to think of this as one of a series of terror attacks. As a country we are suffering terror attacks meant to destroy our moral, our cohesion and anybody’s ability to function. I think poison is spectacular and secretive but it’s also meant to send a strong message. Imraan Coovadia, Academic and author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa’s Toxic Past'

The inherent cultural fear of poisoning gives it the ability to be used to create a powerful statement that instills fear in the public eye, but the nature of poisoning requires intimacy and trust.

For South African society, poisoning is a silent weapon with loud repercussions.

Scroll up to listen to the interview