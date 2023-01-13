Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Pippa Hudson interviews Jaco van Rensburg of VR Theatrical, producers of this year's Maynardville open air theatre festival.
Maynardville open air theatre festival is back and better than ever!
Before covid, it was one of those quintessential Cape Town experiences to pack a picnic, lie back with a blankie, and enjoy Shakespeare in a gorgeous outdoor setting.
And it's finally back, better than ever, filled with plays, music, ballet and of course, food!
VR Theatrical will be overseeing this year’s edition of the multi-genre festival.
VR Theatrical is 'an award-wining South African based Creative Producer and General Manager of live entertainment.'
Jaco van Rensburg of VR Theatrical shares more about what we can expect this year.
Shakespeare Festival
- The festival started in 1956 by Cecelia Sonnenberg and Rene Ahrenson who staged the very first Shakespeare play at Maynardville
- This year's play will be A Midsummer Night's Dream
- The Shakespeare part of the festival will run from 2 February to 23 February
- A Midsummer Night's Dream will be directed by Geoffrey Hyland and will star Chi Mhende and Mark Elderkin
- Additionally, the cast will be made of a very young members, to give them a chance to perform, considering Covid19 that affected the festival in the past three years
We have a lot of youngsters who are extraordinarily talented and with Covid we've have three years of students who have been churned out, but who haven't had the chance to perform.Jaco van Rensburg of VR Theatrical, producers of this year's Maynardville open air theatre festival
Music/dance programmes
- This year, all elements of the festival have a Shakespeare theme
- 19 – 21 January: Cape Town Philharmonic will be playing Mendelssohn's version of A Midsummer Night's Dream
- 26 – 29 January: Cape Town Opera will be performing two programmes featuring the Opera Chorus and the second programme will be songs of Shakespeare
- 1 – 5 March: Cape Town City Ballet will be performing two classical works under the title Summer Snow
We figured this year we would like to tie things up a little bit and get them under the same brand...We've created an identity for the festival this year.Jaco van Rensburg of VR Theatrical, producers of this year's Maynardville open air theatre festival
Food
- Members are no longer allowed to bring their own picnic baskets, however, there will be pre-made baskets available for order
- The organisers have tried to make the baskets as affordable as possible, to encourage support for their venders
- When purchasing your ticket and checking out, you have the option of pre-booking a basket – which of course is Shakespeare themed
- Baskets can be picked up at 5pm before enjoying the performances
- As a way to turn the festival into an event, there will be a food market, serving something for everyone in the family
- Even if you're not attending any of the shows/performances, you are still welcome to shop at the food market
Everything will be beautifully regulated, as you know it's a very formal event, and we really want to turn this into an occasion for people.Jaco van Rensburg of VR Theatrical, producers of this year's Maynardville open air theatre festival
Maynardville festival has always had an educational aspect and this year is no different.
They have partnered with an NGO, Open Culture Foundation, to establish a technician's training programme, supporting technicians or those interested in furthering and nurturing their interests within the theatre industry, whether it's sound, lighting, or stage management.
We've got 12 youngsters who are our festival crew this year, and they will be placed next to professional designers, professional sound teams, professional lighting teams to see how things run behind the scenes.Jaco van Rensburg of VR Theatrical, producers of this year's Maynardville open air theatre festival
That's part of our aim at Maynardville as well as to create platforms at community level for people to get involved in theatre.Jaco van Rensburg of VR Theatrical, producers of this year's Maynardville open air theatre festival
Tickets for the 2023 Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival season are available via Quicket from R161.
Additionally, if you need any further information, feel free to reach out to jeff@vrtheatrical.com.
