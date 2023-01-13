The Midday Report Express: Politicians, public react to Eskom tariff hike





To no one's surprise, the number one story on The Midday Report today is the reaction to Eskom's latest tariff hike.

Yesterday, Eskom petitioned Nersa, the national energy regulator, to grant a 32% increase to the cost of electricity.

Even though Nersa said no to the requested amount of increase, the regulator did agree to a smaller 18.65% increase. Regardless, the nation's political parties, civil society, and the public at large have not taken kindly to the news.

Mandy Wiener spoke to a host of stakeholders to gauge the level of ire. Spoiler alert: there's a lot of ire.

There are six million workers who are paid the minimum wage in this country; now, those workers, it's obvious, cannot afford this price of electricity. From there, you add the unemployed. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu

24 million people run on social welfare. The government knows how much it pays to the unemployed people. So it's obvious that these people will not afford this increase. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu

Something has to be done. I'm not gonna pay this nonsense. Screw them! Darren from East Rand, Whatsapp caller

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Reaction from political parties to Eskom tariff hike.

COSATU denounces Nersa's callous decision to approve an 18% electricity tariff increase for Eskom.

Has the president done enough? South Africans are dissatisfied with the president's response to Nersa's tariff hike.

How far are we with placements for learners who have not yet been placed in schools & update on Matric results.

We take a look at artificial intelligence (AI) software application called ChatGPT.

