Kalk Bay coastal area re-opens for swimming, Hout Bay beach remains closed
The beautiful stretch of beach from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, including the Dalebrook tidal pool, re-opened for swimming on Friday.
The City of Cape Town says samples taken for water quality testing indicated the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national guidelines.
The Hout Bay beach remains closed however, until further notice.
RELATED: Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed
Several Cape Town beaches have had to be closed recently due to sewage spills.
The problem of sewage overflow has been attributed to faulty sewer pumps that don't switch on again due to ongoing load shedding.
CoCT still looking for long-term solution to prevent sewerage spills at beaches
The City says it's still investigating the possible pollution source that's led to Hout Bay beach being closed as a precautionary measure.
Health warning signage is in place.
The public is urged to avoid contact with the water until further notice, as contact could result in "potential gastro-intestinal issues".
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3aD9CDv70/
More from Local
'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert
Iconic SA band Mango Groove returns to Kirstenbosch on Sunday after their last performance there almost five years ago.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
[PICS] Bob-Voyage! Rescued sea turtle at Two Oceans Aquarium finally going home
Bob, the rescued green sea turtle is being released back into the ocean after eight years at the Two Oceans Aquarium.Read More
How City of Cape Town plans to protect residents from Nersa tariff hike
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis speaks about efforts to move more residents from Eskom, to the municipality's electricity department.Read More
WATCH: SANCCOB's first African penguin release amidst avian flu response
Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds successfully released 51 African penguins in Betty’s Bay.Read More
Nersa tariff increase: what does this mean for South Africans?
'It's unreasonable to expect that the same people who have broken everything down, will now fix it with the same leadership.'Read More
People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.Read More
‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark
Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition to end the 30% matric pass mark requirement.Read More
'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers.Read More
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby
A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a missing laptop.Read More
'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert
Iconic SA band Mango Groove returns to Kirstenbosch on Sunday after their last performance there almost five years ago.Read More
Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'
'Air Safaris 269' takes PETA's first prize for a socially conscious and totally vegan safari experience—the future of safaris.Read More
Meet Cape Town's first blind tour guide
Clarence chats to Winston Fani, who is striving to be Cape Town's first blind tour guide.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
Future Radio lead singer on releasing singles, 'they can dominate music market'
Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Lategan member of Future Radio band, which released its debut album, Freedom, in 2020.Read More