Kalk Bay coastal area re-opens for swimming, Hout Bay beach remains closed





Image credit: Dalebrook tidal pool on Instagram dalebrook_tidalpool

The beautiful stretch of beach from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, including the Dalebrook tidal pool, re-opened for swimming on Friday.

The City of Cape Town says samples taken for water quality testing indicated the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national guidelines.

The Hout Bay beach remains closed however, until further notice.

Several Cape Town beaches have had to be closed recently due to sewage spills.

The problem of sewage overflow has been attributed to faulty sewer pumps that don't switch on again due to ongoing load shedding.

CoCT still looking for long-term solution to prevent sewerage spills at beaches

The City says it's still investigating the possible pollution source that's led to Hout Bay beach being closed as a precautionary measure.

Health warning signage is in place.

The public is urged to avoid contact with the water until further notice, as contact could result in "potential gastro-intestinal issues".