'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert

Image of Claire Johnston centre-stage posted by Mango Groove on Facebook

They're back at the beautiful Cape Town venue for the first time in nearly five years.

"We're so excited!" exclaims lead singer Claire Johnston, who's been with the band for over 30 years now.

The last time we did Kirstenbosch was in 2018... It's just one of the most beautiful venues in the world. It's always a joy to be there. Claire Johnston, Lead singer - Mango Groove

We're excited and, dare I add, nervous! If you take anything seriously in life I think there is a measure of fear around it... You want to give it your best so there's always a little bit of an edge which I've been told is a good thing. It's when you become blasé that you need to be a little bit worried. Claire Johnston, Lead singer - Mango Groove

Fans can look forward to hearing Mango Groove's much-loved classics, as well as some new songs.

We're going to expect everyone to sing and dance. Claire Johnston, Lead singer - Mango Groove

Johnston joined Mango Groove back in 1985 in her final year at high school.

Over the years they've just kept bringing in new people, she says.

There's just an energy around the band and an ethos... Our most recent member has been with us for seven years and some go way back to 1988. Claire Johnston, Lead singer - Mango Groove

There's lots of live work coming up for Mango Groove this year she says - that's what the band loves the most.

Fans can also expect some new material, possibly even a musical.

Johnston says she'd also love to do a clothing range!

This year's been busy and fantastic, and we're having more fun than we've ever had! Claire Johnston, Lead singer - Mango Groove

It's pure joy to be on stage together (after COVID). It's 11 of us and we just have fun. Claire Johnston, Lead singer - Mango Groove

Sunday's concert kicks off at 5:30 pm with the gates opening at 4 pm.

If you haven't got your tickets yet you're out of luck - after tickets were still available on Friday, the concert has sold out.

